Monmouth County has 358 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 17, there are 358 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Dec    

16-Dec

Aberdeen:

750

743

Allenhurst:

41

39

Allentown:

45

45

Asbury Park:

708

698

Atlantic Highlands:

117

117

Avon-by-the-Sea:

73

73

Belmar:

187

182

Bradley Beach:

152

150

Brielle:

201

199

Colts Neck:

392

387

Deal:

156

155

Eatontown:

728

713

Englishtown:

101

100

Fair Haven:

168

165

Farmingdale:

50

49

Freehold Borough:

816

812

Freehold Township:

1525

1512

Hazlet:

799

792

Highlands:

136

134

Holmdel:

653

646

Howell:

2116

2076

Interlaken:

43

42

Keansburg:

447

440

Keyport:

270

266

Lake Como:

68

65

Little Silver:

191

181

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1805

1786

Manalapan:

1486

1451

Manasquan:

172

167

Marlboro:

1468

1442

Matawan:

528

524

Middletown:

2410

2387

Millstone Township:

306

302

Monmouth Beach:

101

101

Neptune City:

201

199

Neptune Township:

1353

1324

Ocean:

1268

1251

Oceanport:

233

232

Red Bank:

896

889

Roosevelt:

23

21

Rumson:

227

227

Sea Bright:

63

61

Sea Girt:

81

81

Shrewsbury Borough:

221

221

Shrewsbury Township:

43

43

Spring Lake:

88

87

Spring Lake Heights:

151

147

Tinton Falls:

663

657

Union Beach:

185

183

Upper Freehold:

244

243

Wall:

1051

1037

West Long Branch:

573

572

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

