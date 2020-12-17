Monmouth County has 358 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 17, there are 358 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Dec 16-Dec Aberdeen: 750 743 Allenhurst: 41 39 Allentown: 45 45 Asbury Park: 708 698 Atlantic Highlands: 117 117 Avon-by-the-Sea: 73 73 Belmar: 187 182 Bradley Beach: 152 150 Brielle: 201 199 Colts Neck: 392 387 Deal: 156 155 Eatontown: 728 713 Englishtown: 101 100 Fair Haven: 168 165 Farmingdale: 50 49 Freehold Borough: 816 812 Freehold Township: 1525 1512 Hazlet: 799 792 Highlands: 136 134 Holmdel: 653 646 Howell: 2116 2076 Interlaken: 43 42 Keansburg: 447 440 Keyport: 270 266 Lake Como: 68 65 Little Silver: 191 181 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1805 1786 Manalapan: 1486 1451 Manasquan: 172 167 Marlboro: 1468 1442 Matawan: 528 524 Middletown: 2410 2387 Millstone Township: 306 302 Monmouth Beach: 101 101 Neptune City: 201 199 Neptune Township: 1353 1324 Ocean: 1268 1251 Oceanport: 233 232 Red Bank: 896 889 Roosevelt: 23 21 Rumson: 227 227 Sea Bright: 63 61 Sea Girt: 81 81 Shrewsbury Borough: 221 221 Shrewsbury Township: 43 43 Spring Lake: 88 87 Spring Lake Heights: 151 147 Tinton Falls: 663 657 Union Beach: 185 183 Upper Freehold: 244 243 Wall: 1051 1037 West Long Branch: 573 572 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.