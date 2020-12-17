iStar and Vin Gopal’s Civic Association Announce Asbury Park Micro-Business Grant Recipients

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Recently, Asbury Park master waterfront developer, iStar, and Senator Vin Gopal’s Civic Association teamed up to support the local Asbury Park business community with micro-grants as a means of helping them to overcome the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Asbury Park is a remarkably resilient community and its small businesses are finding new and creative ways to survive during this unprecedented crisis,” said iStar Senior Vice President of Land Brian Cheripka.

“Yet despite their resourcefulness and grit, small businesses in the City continue to suffer. The aim of this program is to lend a small helping hand to our neighbors in this truly extraordinary community.”

iStar provided $10,000, which was matched by the Vin Gopal Civic Association for a total of $20,000 for the program. Thirty Asbury Park small business owners and independent contractors were selected to receive a grant through the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our regional and state economy,” noted Senator Vin Gopal.

“Asbury Park has an incredible group of local businesses and independent contractors who are dedicated to moving forward despite the enormous economic challenges caused by the pandemic. These grants will provide short-term relief to help them meet their financial challenges. However, sustained economic growth will only come from Asbury Park and all of New Jersey getting out and supporting our business community.”

The grant recipients include:

Catsbury

RoBeans

Garden State Film Festival

Interwoven

Fresh Markets

Twisted Tree Cafe

Velvet and Slate

Asbury Park Arts Council

Juice Beach

ESD Chauffeured Services, LLC

Asbury Park Technical Academy Of Dance

Revelation Creative

Premiere Personal Fitness

Purple Glaze

Holtz Photography

Ciara Perrone Photo LLC

Heck & Asbury

MM Textiles

Asbury Park Music Festival

Backward Glances

Chop Chop Bang Bang

Wacky Tobaccy

Asbury Acupuncture, LLC

Old Glory Tattoo

Larry Cadillac Barbershop

Jacobs Communications Consulting

Premiere Personal Fitness

Sea + Spine

Pepling Dog Treats

Sami's Mediterranean Street Food, LLC