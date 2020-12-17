Middletown Police Report - December 17, 2020

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The following media release contains information pertaining to arrests and police activities for the Middletown Twp. Police Department during the time period of November 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020.

During the period of November 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020, the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to 4,075 calls for service, including 335 first aid calls, 87 fire calls, 144 burglar alarms, and 152 motor vehicle crashes.

Police officers arrested 44 individuals, including 6 for outstanding bench warrants and 8 for domestic violence. Arrests are as follows:

Jay Anthony, age 20, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for possession of marijuana under 50 grams. Anthony was processed and released.

William Mcavoy, age 62, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Ryan Maguire for driving under the influence. Mcavoy was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Keisha Hill, age 29, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for contempt of court warrants. Hill was processed and released to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard Fetherston, age 40, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Shane Hall for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Fetherston was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Alvin Ross, age 31, from Eatontown, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Manochio for criminal mischief. Ross was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Courtney Henton, age 23, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for driving under the influence. Henton was processed and released on a summons complaint.

John Pellikan, age 25, from Staten Island, was arrested by Officer Michael Heaton for possession of marijuana under 50 grams, under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. Pellikan was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Mark Carlino, age 19, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Michael Heaton for possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlino was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Keion Thompson, age 21, from Keansburg, was arrested by Officer Daniel Flannigan for a contempt of court warrant, threatening to kill, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, unlawful possession of weapons, and intent to use unlawful weapons against a person. Thompson was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

James Conrad, age 24, from Keyport, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Zubkow for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Conrad was processed and released.

Justin Murray, age 29, from Keyport, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Manochio for contempt of court warrants. Murray was processed and released to Riverview Medical Center.

Cherie Weiss, age 44, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and driving under the influence. Weiss was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Ryan Elliott, age 30, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Sean Barry as a fugitive from justice. Elliott was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Brian Cottrell, age 39, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for driving under the influence. Cottrell was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Lisa Vendemia, age 44, from Aberdeen, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for driving under the influence. Vendemia was processed and released.

Samuel Dimartino, age 68, from Hackensack, was arrested by Officer Daniel Flannigan for driving under the influence. Dimartino was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Bianca Bustin, age 20, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Christopher Menendez for criminal mischief. Bustin was processed and released.

Thomas Rodre, age 69, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Christopher Menendez for obstructing the law. Rodre was processed and released.

Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, age 47, from Fair Haven, was arrested by Officer Timothy Walden for contempt of court warrants. Devaney-Westerlind was processed and released after posting bail.

Justin Whitley, age 35, from Keansburg, was arrested by Officer Jason Troshane for a contempt of court warrant. Whitley was processed and released.

James Koenig, age 63, from Union Beach, was arrested by Officer Eric Van Schaack for driving under the influence. Koenig was processed and released on his own recognizance.

Jonathan Steele, age 33, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Steele was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Robert Shoblock, age 56, from East Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joseph Ahlemeyer for driving under the influence. Shoblock was processed and released.

Joseph Masterson, age 53, from Bayonne, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for driving under the influence. Masterson was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Michael Henn, age 51, from Monroe, was arrested by Officer Thomas Hughes for obstructing the highway. Henn was processed and released on his own recognizance.

John Shovelin 3rd, age 20, from Rumson, was arrested by Officer Brian Macdonald for driving under the influence. Shovelin was processed and released.

Jeffrey Oakley, age 18, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pigott for driving under the influence. Oakley was processed and released on a summons complaint.

A person that has been arrested or charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.