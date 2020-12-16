Monmouth County has 484 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 16, there are 484 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Ocean Township has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Dec 15-Dec Aberdeen: 743 727 Allenhurst: 39 37 Allentown: 45 44 Asbury Park: 698 686 Atlantic Highlands: 117 115 Avon-by-the-Sea: 73 71 Belmar: 182 179 Bradley Beach: 150 150 Brielle: 199 195 Colts Neck: 387 374 Deal: 155 155 Eatontown: 713 706 Englishtown: 100 101 Fair Haven: 165 160 Farmingdale: 49 49 Freehold Borough: 812 798 Freehold Township: 1512 1491 Hazlet: 792 785 Highlands: 134 132 Holmdel: 646 638 Howell: 2076 2028 Interlaken: 42 42 Keansburg: 440 433 Keyport: 266 258 Lake Como: 65 63 Little Silver: 181 180 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1786 1759 Manalapan: 1451 1424 Manasquan: 167 164 Marlboro: 1442 1418 Matawan: 524 509 Middletown: 2387 2337 Millstone Township: 302 292 Monmouth Beach: 101 91 Neptune City: 199 196 Neptune Township: 1324 1307 Ocean: 1251 1231 Oceanport: 232 223 Red Bank: 889 873 Roosevelt: 21 21 Rumson: 227 220 Sea Bright: 61 60 Sea Girt: 81 81 Shrewsbury Borough: 221 217 Shrewsbury Township: 43 43 Spring Lake: 87 84 Spring Lake Heights: 147 144 Tinton Falls: 657 640 Union Beach: 183 179 Upper Freehold: 243 240 Wall: 1037 1020 West Long Branch: 572 562 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.