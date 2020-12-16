AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 484 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 16, there are 484 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Ocean Township has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Dec     

15-Dec

Aberdeen:

743

727

Allenhurst:

39

37

Allentown:

45

44

Asbury Park:

698

686

Atlantic Highlands:

117

115

Avon-by-the-Sea:

73

71

Belmar:

182

179

Bradley Beach:

150

150

Brielle:

199

195

Colts Neck:

387

374

Deal:

155

155

Eatontown:

713

706

Englishtown:

100

101

Fair Haven:

165

160

Farmingdale:

49

49

Freehold Borough:

812

798

Freehold Township:

1512

1491

Hazlet:

792

785

Highlands:

134

132

Holmdel:

646

638

Howell:

2076

2028

Interlaken:

42

42

Keansburg:

440

433

Keyport:

266

258

Lake Como:

65

63

Little Silver:

181

180

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1786

1759

Manalapan:

1451

1424

Manasquan:

167

164

Marlboro:

1442

1418

Matawan:

524

509

Middletown:

2387

2337

Millstone Township:

302

292

Monmouth Beach:

101

91

Neptune City:

199

196

Neptune Township:

1324

1307

Ocean:

1251

1231

Oceanport:

232

223

Red Bank:

889

873

Roosevelt:

21

21

Rumson:

227

220

Sea Bright:

61

60

Sea Girt:

81

81

Shrewsbury Borough:

221

217

Shrewsbury Township:

43

43

Spring Lake:

87

84

Spring Lake Heights:

147

144

Tinton Falls:

657

640

Union Beach:

183

179

Upper Freehold:

243

240

Wall:

1037

1020

West Long Branch:

572

562

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

