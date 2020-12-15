CBA Receives Town Approval on Construction Projects

As part of the Forever CBA capital campaign, multiple new buildings and complexes will be added.

LINCROFT, N.J. – December 7, 2020 – The new-look campus layout of Christian Brothers Academy took a major step towards reality on December 2.

The Middletown Township Planning Board unanimously approved the Academy's construction application of multiple new buildings and complexes on the 157-acre campus.

Thanks to the efforts of the Forever CBA: Securing Our Mission capital campaign, the campus plan calls for a new Round Barn, Track & Field Complex, Soccer & Lacrosse Complex, a rebuilt McKenna Hall, and several other projects that will enhance the student experience.

"This is certainly great news for all of us, especially the students, who will benefit tremendously by these new facilities," said President Br. Frank Byrne '75. "Working with our neighbors, we have agreed to adjust some of our construction plans, but these much-anticipated upgrades will become a reality.”

The Forever CBA campaign identified two areas for fundraising: campus facilities and school endowment. To date, the campaign has raised more than $10.2 million towards its $12 million goal.

As the campaign strengthens the CBA endowment, the school will be able to fund more student scholarships and invest in faculty development, as well as enhance service programs, extracurricular activities, and athletics.

“The entire Forever CBA committee is thrilled to have received approval for construction,” said Don Norkus ’67, chairman of the Forever CBA capital campaign. “We are so grateful to all the donors that have sacrificed to get us to this point. We still have work to do to reach $12 million, and we look forward to the continued participation from the CBA community.”

With the proposed facilities, the Academy has always made it a priority to continually upgrade the campus in order to match CBA's academic and athletic prowess.

The new Sheehan Track & Field Complex will create a home that equals the success of the 22-time state champion outdoor track & field program. Located behind the existing baseball field, this new venue will feature an eight-lane track, a natural grass infield, the most up-to-date safety and performance technology, accessible spectator bleachers. A new scoreboard, sound system and equipment shed will complete the facility.

PHOTO: Rendering of the new Soccer & Lacrosse Complex

CBA plans to relocate the soccer and lacrosse fields to the front of campus in a new complex that will be visible from Newman Springs Road. Artificial turf will provide a field can handle most weather conditions and the facility will include accessible spectator bleachers, as well as a new scoreboard and sound system.

The Middletown Planning Board will next have to pass a resolution for approval, which will be followed by the final construction planning and bid process. The Academy hopes to break ground on the track complex and the soccer & lacrosse field projects in the spring of 2021.

The second phase of construction will feature the new Tom Heath Round Barn, a reimagined McKenna Hall for science and technology, an expanded student cafeteria, the Benilde Hall office building and more.