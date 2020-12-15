AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 15, there are 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Ocean Township has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Dec

14-Dec

Aberdeen:

727

711

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

44

43

Asbury Park:

686

677

Atlantic Highlands:

115

114

Avon-by-the-Sea:

71

68

Belmar:

179

175

Bradley Beach:

150

150

Brielle:

195

193

Colts Neck:

374

372

Deal:

155

150

Eatontown:

706

704

Englishtown:

101

99

Fair Haven:

160

159

Farmingdale:

49

49

Freehold Borough:

798

793

Freehold Township:

1491

1474

Hazlet:

785

779

Highlands:

132

128

Holmdel:

638

635

Howell:

2028

2011

Interlaken:

42

41

Keansburg:

433

425

Keyport:

258

254

Lake Como:

63

59

Little Silver:

180

178

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1759

1733

Manalapan:

1424

1409

Manasquan:

164

161

Marlboro:

1418

1404

Matawan:

509

502

Middletown:

2337

2307

Millstone Township:

292

290

Monmouth Beach:

91

92

Neptune City:

196

192

Neptune Township:

1307

1290

Ocean:

1231

1216

Oceanport:

223

223

Red Bank:

873

867

Roosevelt:

21

19

Rumson:

220

220

Sea Bright:

60

59

Sea Girt:

81

82

Shrewsbury Borough:

217

215

Shrewsbury Township:

43

42

Spring Lake:

84

84

Spring Lake Heights:

144

143

Tinton Falls:

640

632

Union Beach:

179

176

Upper Freehold:

240

238

Wall:

1020

1002

West Long Branch:

562

557

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

