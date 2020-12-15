Monmouth County has 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 15, there are 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Ocean Township has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Dec 14-Dec Aberdeen: 727 711 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 44 43 Asbury Park: 686 677 Atlantic Highlands: 115 114 Avon-by-the-Sea: 71 68 Belmar: 179 175 Bradley Beach: 150 150 Brielle: 195 193 Colts Neck: 374 372 Deal: 155 150 Eatontown: 706 704 Englishtown: 101 99 Fair Haven: 160 159 Farmingdale: 49 49 Freehold Borough: 798 793 Freehold Township: 1491 1474 Hazlet: 785 779 Highlands: 132 128 Holmdel: 638 635 Howell: 2028 2011 Interlaken: 42 41 Keansburg: 433 425 Keyport: 258 254 Lake Como: 63 59 Little Silver: 180 178 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1759 1733 Manalapan: 1424 1409 Manasquan: 164 161 Marlboro: 1418 1404 Matawan: 509 502 Middletown: 2337 2307 Millstone Township: 292 290 Monmouth Beach: 91 92 Neptune City: 196 192 Neptune Township: 1307 1290 Ocean: 1231 1216 Oceanport: 223 223 Red Bank: 873 867 Roosevelt: 21 19 Rumson: 220 220 Sea Bright: 60 59 Sea Girt: 81 82 Shrewsbury Borough: 217 215 Shrewsbury Township: 43 42 Spring Lake: 84 84 Spring Lake Heights: 144 143 Tinton Falls: 640 632 Union Beach: 179 176 Upper Freehold: 240 238 Wall: 1020 1002 West Long Branch: 562 557 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

# # #