Local Sisters Create Unique “25 Days of Christmas” Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, NJ — As a challenging year comes to a close, sisters Maria and Carolina Carvalho are spreading joy in a unique way this holiday season. The duo, performing as DueSorelle MC, is sharing heart-warming videos of them singing Christmas songs each day, inspired by Buddy the Elf’s memorable quote, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!"

The Carvalho sisters’ “25 Days of Christmas” fundraiser is benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey’s (BBBSCNNJ) one-to-one mentoring programs for local youth. The duo surpassed their goal of $1,000 in only four days and have since raised it to $2,500.

“We welcome everyone to watch our videos and sing along. Not only would we like this opportunity to raise the spirit of the holidays, but also to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters,” shared the Carvalho sisters. “We hope that we can make a change together for the children during this holiday season.”

DueSorelle MC’s videos can be viewed on Facebook and Instagram, and donations can be made here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey is a donor-supported, volunteer agency that is currently serving over 1,350 children by providing them with caring mentors. The agency is funded by the community through individual gifts, grants, and special events.

For more information visit www.mentornj.org or call 732-544-2224.

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 44 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to donate, visit: www.mentornj.org