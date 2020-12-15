Atlantic Highlands Hosts Zoom Meeting on Environmental Stressors

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The public is invited to listen in a ZOOM meeting by Rutgers University graduate students and the Mayor and Council making a presentation about the environmental stressors and how they affect the borough Thursday evening, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation immediately precedes the regular meeting of the governing body, and in addition to presenting the stressors to the environment, the students will also offer solutions and suggestions on how the borough’s goals can align with the state’s planning goals for resilience.

In detailing more about the unique program, Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny explained the presenters are a group of young women in the Bloustein school at Rutgers. Through Monmouth County Director of Planning Joseph Barris PP, AICP, Linda Brennan, the county’s planning department and planning advisor Jeanne Herb, and in cooperation with Hubeny and Mayor Loretta Gluckstein, the women assisted the borough with the new program, referred to as Plan Endorsement, which replaces a program in which the borough was enrolled for more than ten years. The graduate students worked a full college semester in developing and putting together the information necessary for a meeting with the state regarding Plan Endorsement. The Endorsement is designed to make the borough safer and more vibrant for generations to come through a plan aimed at addressing the impacts of flooding and storms and how the borough can be better prepared for the future.

Hubeny said his role in the unique program was to assist the students but added, “ more importantly they have helped the borough with a new state program that is referred to as Plan Endorsement. These women all worked very hard in putting together and developing all of the information needed for a meeting with the state prior to the public discussion Thursday evening.” The administrator and the mayor are meeting the state personnel today, Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Expressing his satisfaction with the program and his pride in the women who conducted it and produced the results, Hubeny said “I know anyone that reads the report will find it amazing and on fact and how it so fits Atlantic Highlands”

The Thursday evening meeting can be accessed with Webinar ID B31 4121 6873 with a passcode of 242726..