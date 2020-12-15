AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 394 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 14, there are 394 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 25,644. As of Dec. 14, there are 418 hospitalized, 79 in intensive care (ICU) and 60 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 15 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.
  • Thursday, Dec. 17 in Long Branch has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area, 120 County Road 522. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 7,052 tests, with 466 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at https://www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

Information and updates from the New Jersey Department of Health about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Dec   

13-Dec

Aberdeen:

711

700

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

43

42

Asbury Park:

677

656

Atlantic Highlands:

114

111

Avon-by-the-Sea:

68

65

Belmar:

175

170

Bradley Beach:

150

146

Brielle:

193

190

Colts Neck:

372

365

Deal:

150

150

Eatontown:

704

697

Englishtown:

99

98

Fair Haven:

159

157

Farmingdale:

49

48

Freehold Borough:

793

785

Freehold Township:

1474

1459

Hazlet:

779

776

Highlands:

128

126

Holmdel:

635

631

Howell:

2011

1972

Interlaken:

41

41

Keansburg:

425

418

Keyport:

254

251

Lake Como:

59

57

Little Silver:

178

172

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1733

1701

Manalapan:

1409

1394

Manasquan:

161

160

Marlboro:

1404

1392

Matawan:

502

494

Middletown:

2307

2277

Millstone Township:

290

286

Monmouth Beach:

92

88

Neptune City:

192

187

Neptune Township:

1290

1259

Ocean:

1216

1197

Oceanport:

223

221

Red Bank:

867

842

Roosevelt:

19

19

Rumson:

220

215

Sea Bright:

59

58

Sea Girt:

82

81

Shrewsbury Borough:

215

213

Shrewsbury Township:

42

42

Spring Lake:

84

84

Spring Lake Heights:

143

142

Tinton Falls:

632

624

Union Beach:

176

172

Upper Freehold:

238

236

Wall:

1002

982

West Long Branch:

557

554

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

