Monmouth County has 394 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 14, there are 394 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 25,644. As of Dec. 14, there are 418 hospitalized, 79 in intensive care (ICU) and 60 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 15 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.

Thursday, Dec. 17 in Long Branch has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Manalapan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Township Recreation Area, 120 County Road 522. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 7,052 tests, with 466 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at https://www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

Information and updates from the New Jersey Department of Health about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Dec 13-Dec Aberdeen: 711 700 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 43 42 Asbury Park: 677 656 Atlantic Highlands: 114 111 Avon-by-the-Sea: 68 65 Belmar: 175 170 Bradley Beach: 150 146 Brielle: 193 190 Colts Neck: 372 365 Deal: 150 150 Eatontown: 704 697 Englishtown: 99 98 Fair Haven: 159 157 Farmingdale: 49 48 Freehold Borough: 793 785 Freehold Township: 1474 1459 Hazlet: 779 776 Highlands: 128 126 Holmdel: 635 631 Howell: 2011 1972 Interlaken: 41 41 Keansburg: 425 418 Keyport: 254 251 Lake Como: 59 57 Little Silver: 178 172 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1733 1701 Manalapan: 1409 1394 Manasquan: 161 160 Marlboro: 1404 1392 Matawan: 502 494 Middletown: 2307 2277 Millstone Township: 290 286 Monmouth Beach: 92 88 Neptune City: 192 187 Neptune Township: 1290 1259 Ocean: 1216 1197 Oceanport: 223 221 Red Bank: 867 842 Roosevelt: 19 19 Rumson: 220 215 Sea Bright: 59 58 Sea Girt: 82 81 Shrewsbury Borough: 215 213 Shrewsbury Township: 42 42 Spring Lake: 84 84 Spring Lake Heights: 143 142 Tinton Falls: 632 624 Union Beach: 176 172 Upper Freehold: 238 236 Wall: 1002 982 West Long Branch: 557 554 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.