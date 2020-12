The Girls Cafe To Go on 6-Week Hiatus

HIGHLANDS, NJ - All dressed up with someplace to go. Chooch belongs to Dava Grametbauer, one of the outstanding waitresses at the Girl's Cafe at Bay and Washington avenues, Highlands.

He announced this week that The Girls Cafe will have its final day of the year Sunday, Dec. 20, then be back open Feb. 1 for both dining and take-out.

Chooch also is expressing thanks from both Vera and Cathy and their wishes for the happiest of Christmases and a safe and happy New Year.