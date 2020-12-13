AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 284 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 13, there are 284 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Dec    

12-Dec

Aberdeen:

700

694

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

42

43

Asbury Park:

656

649

Atlantic Highlands:

111

110

Avon-by-the-Sea:

65

64

Belmar:

170

167

Bradley Beach:

146

146

Brielle:

190

187

Colts Neck:

365

360

Deal:

150

150

Eatontown:

697

689

Englishtown:

98

98

Fair Haven:

157

154

Farmingdale:

48

48

Freehold Borough:

785

774

Freehold Township:

1459

1448

Hazlet:

776

773

Highlands:

126

126

Holmdel:

631

627

Howell:

1972

1958

Interlaken:

41

41

Keansburg:

418

412

Keyport:

251

247

Lake Como:

57

56

Little Silver:

172

171

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1701

1678

Manalapan:

1394

1377

Manasquan:

160

160

Marlboro:

1392

1381

Matawan:

494

485

Middletown:

2277

2257

Millstone Township:

286

283

Monmouth Beach:

88

88

Neptune City:

187

185

Neptune Township:

1259

1247

Ocean:

1197

1181

Oceanport:

221

219

Red Bank:

842

827

Roosevelt:

19

19

Rumson:

215

213

Sea Bright:

58

58

Sea Girt:

81

81

Shrewsbury Borough:

213

211

Shrewsbury Township:

42

42

Spring Lake:

84

83

Spring Lake Heights:

142

140

Tinton Falls:

624

622

Union Beach:

172

171

Upper Freehold:

236

234

Wall:

982

972

West Long Branch:

554

557

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

