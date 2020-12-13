Monmouth County has 284 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 13, there are 284 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Dec 12-Dec Aberdeen: 700 694 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 42 43 Asbury Park: 656 649 Atlantic Highlands: 111 110 Avon-by-the-Sea: 65 64 Belmar: 170 167 Bradley Beach: 146 146 Brielle: 190 187 Colts Neck: 365 360 Deal: 150 150 Eatontown: 697 689 Englishtown: 98 98 Fair Haven: 157 154 Farmingdale: 48 48 Freehold Borough: 785 774 Freehold Township: 1459 1448 Hazlet: 776 773 Highlands: 126 126 Holmdel: 631 627 Howell: 1972 1958 Interlaken: 41 41 Keansburg: 418 412 Keyport: 251 247 Lake Como: 57 56 Little Silver: 172 171 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1701 1678 Manalapan: 1394 1377 Manasquan: 160 160 Marlboro: 1392 1381 Matawan: 494 485 Middletown: 2277 2257 Millstone Township: 286 283 Monmouth Beach: 88 88 Neptune City: 187 185 Neptune Township: 1259 1247 Ocean: 1197 1181 Oceanport: 221 219 Red Bank: 842 827 Roosevelt: 19 19 Rumson: 215 213 Sea Bright: 58 58 Sea Girt: 81 81 Shrewsbury Borough: 213 211 Shrewsbury Township: 42 42 Spring Lake: 84 83 Spring Lake Heights: 142 140 Tinton Falls: 624 622 Union Beach: 172 171 Upper Freehold: 236 234 Wall: 982 972 West Long Branch: 554 557 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.