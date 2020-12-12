Monmouth County has 444 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 12, there are 444 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Dec 11-Dec Aberdeen: 694 680 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 43 40 Asbury Park: 649 631 Atlantic Highlands: 110 108 Avon-by-the-Sea: 64 63 Belmar: 167 163 Bradley Beach: 146 145 Brielle: 187 184 Colts Neck: 360 358 Deal: 150 149 Eatontown: 689 679 Englishtown: 98 95 Fair Haven: 154 152 Farmingdale: 48 46 Freehold Borough: 774 764 Freehold Township: 1448 1418 Hazlet: 773 751 Highlands: 126 124 Holmdel: 627 621 Howell: 1958 1905 Interlaken: 41 41 Keansburg: 412 399 Keyport: 247 243 Lake Como: 56 56 Little Silver: 171 168 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1678 1628 Manalapan: 1377 1360 Manasquan: 160 153 Marlboro: 1381 1364 Matawan: 485 482 Middletown: 2257 2210 Millstone Township: 283 278 Monmouth Beach: 88 87 Neptune City: 185 184 Neptune Township: 1247 1229 Ocean: 1181 1145 Oceanport: 219 217 Red Bank: 827 817 Roosevelt: 19 18 Rumson: 213 210 Sea Bright: 58 56 Sea Girt: 81 78 Shrewsbury Borough: 211 206 Shrewsbury Township: 42 41 Spring Lake: 83 81 Spring Lake Heights: 140 137 Tinton Falls: 622 604 Union Beach: 171 168 Upper Freehold: 234 230 Wall: 972 959 West Long Branch: 557 548 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.