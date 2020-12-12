AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 444 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 12, there are 444 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Dec    

11-Dec

Aberdeen:

694

680

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

43

40

Asbury Park:

649

631

Atlantic Highlands:

110

108

Avon-by-the-Sea:

64

63

Belmar:

167

163

Bradley Beach:

146

145

Brielle:

187

184

Colts Neck:

360

358

Deal:

150

149

Eatontown:

689

679

Englishtown:

98

95

Fair Haven:

154

152

Farmingdale:

48

46

Freehold Borough:

774

764

Freehold Township:

1448

1418

Hazlet:

773

751

Highlands:

126

124

Holmdel:

627

621

Howell:

1958

1905

Interlaken:

41

41

Keansburg:

412

399

Keyport:

247

243

Lake Como:

56

56

Little Silver:

171

168

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1678

1628

Manalapan:

1377

1360

Manasquan:

160

153

Marlboro:

1381

1364

Matawan:

485

482

Middletown:

2257

2210

Millstone Township:

283

278

Monmouth Beach:

88

87

Neptune City:

185

184

Neptune Township:

1247

1229

Ocean:

1181

1145

Oceanport:

219

217

Red Bank:

827

817

Roosevelt:

19

18

Rumson:

213

210

Sea Bright:

58

56

Sea Girt:

81

78

Shrewsbury Borough:

211

206

Shrewsbury Township:

42

41

Spring Lake:

83

81

Spring Lake Heights:

140

137

Tinton Falls:

622

604

Union Beach:

171

168

Upper Freehold:

234

230

Wall:

972

959

West Long Branch:

557

548

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

