Long Branch Man Leads Guilty in Drug Distribution

FREEHOLD – A Long Branch man pleaded guilty to the first degree crime of strict liability for drug-induced death. The charges stem from an overdose death that took place this past February in Tinton Falls, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Lateef Reevey, 31, of Long Branch, pleaded guilty on December 10, 2020, in connection with the fatal overdose death of 25 year-old Lucy Yardley of Flanders, New Jersey, who died on February 21, 2020. By pleading guilty, Reevey indicated that he provided Yardley with the heroin stamped “Eternity” and that the heroin/fentanyl mixture caused her death. Under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9, a person who distributes a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) is strictly liable for a death which results from the injection, inhalation or ingestion of that substance. Reevey is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2021 in front of Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas. The State is recommending a six-year term in a NJ State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA). In addition to that charge, Reevey also pleaded guilty to a third degree conspiracy to possess CDS, for an unrelated matter, for which he will receive five years, to run concurrently in New Jersey State Prison.

On February 21 at 6:07 p.m., the Tinton Falls Police Department received a report of a possible overdose victim in a local motel room. The responding officers located the victim, Lucy Yardley, lying on the bathroom floor of her room. She was unconscious and not breathing. Despite the efforts of the Tinton Falls Police Department, the Tinton Falls First Aid Squad, and the MONOC Paramedics, Yardley was pronounced deceased.

An investigation was immediately launched into the victim’s death and the origins of the heroin that she ingested. The investigation by the Tinton Falls Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office ultimately identified Reevey as having communicated with the victim the day prior. On February 22, 2020, as a result of their investigation, police located Reevey in the parking lot of the same local motel. Reevey was found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and cocaine, packaged for sale, as well as two cellular telephones. Upon approach by police, Reevey broke one of the two phones, which he had used to communicate with the victim two days earlier. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third degree possession of CDS, two counts of third degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute, one count of third degree conspiracy to distribute CDS, one count of fourth degree tampering with physical evidence and the disorderly persons offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police continued their investigation while awaiting the results of the autopsy, which was conducted by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Once the autopsy linked Yardley’s death to the ingestion of heroin-fentanyl, Reevey was then charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and distribution of CDS to the victim.

This case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker, Director of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.

Reevey is represented by Michael Rosas, Esq., of Iselin, New Jersey.