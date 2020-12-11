Monmouth County has 272 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 11, there are 272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Dec 10-Dec Aberdeen: 680 669 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 40 40 Asbury Park: 631 624 Atlantic Highlands: 108 105 Avon-by-the-Sea: 63 63 Belmar: 163 157 Bradley Beach: 145 144 Brielle: 184 180 Colts Neck: 358 352 Deal: 149 148 Eatontown: 679 669 Englishtown: 95 94 Fair Haven: 152 150 Farmingdale: 46 46 Freehold Borough: 764 754 Freehold Township: 1418 1404 Hazlet: 751 740 Highlands: 124 124 Holmdel: 621 612 Howell: 1905 1882 Interlaken: 41 39 Keansburg: 399 391 Keyport: 243 242 Lake Como: 56 56 Little Silver: 168 167 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1628 1621 Manalapan: 1360 1354 Manasquan: 153 152 Marlboro: 1364 1354 Matawan: 482 473 Middletown: 2210 2173 Millstone Township: 278 273 Monmouth Beach: 87 88 Neptune City: 184 181 Neptune Township: 1229 1223 Ocean: 1145 1138 Oceanport: 217 215 Red Bank: 817 810 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 210 208 Sea Bright: 56 55 Sea Girt: 78 77 Shrewsbury Borough: 206 200 Shrewsbury Township: 41 40 Spring Lake: 81 80 Spring Lake Heights: 137 136 Tinton Falls: 604 596 Union Beach: 168 164 Upper Freehold: 230 227 Wall: 959 943 West Long Branch: 548 545 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.