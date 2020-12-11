AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 272 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 11, there are 272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Dec   

10-Dec

Aberdeen:

680

669

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

40

40

Asbury Park:

631

624

Atlantic Highlands:

108

105

Avon-by-the-Sea:

63

63

Belmar:

163

157

Bradley Beach:

145

144

Brielle:

184

180

Colts Neck:

358

352

Deal:

149

148

Eatontown:

679

669

Englishtown:

95

94

Fair Haven:

152

150

Farmingdale:

46

46

Freehold Borough:

764

754

Freehold Township:

1418

1404

Hazlet:

751

740

Highlands:

124

124

Holmdel:

621

612

Howell:

1905

1882

Interlaken:

41

39

Keansburg:

399

391

Keyport:

243

242

Lake Como:

56

56

Little Silver:

168

167

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1628

1621

Manalapan:

1360

1354

Manasquan:

153

152

Marlboro:

1364

1354

Matawan:

482

473

Middletown:

2210

2173

Millstone Township:

278

273

Monmouth Beach:

87

88

Neptune City:

184

181

Neptune Township:

1229

1223

Ocean:

1145

1138

Oceanport:

217

215

Red Bank:

817

810

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

210

208

Sea Bright:

56

55

Sea Girt:

78

77

Shrewsbury Borough:

206

200

Shrewsbury Township:

41

40

Spring Lake:

81

80

Spring Lake Heights:

137

136

Tinton Falls:

604

596

Union Beach:

168

164

Upper Freehold:

230

227

Wall:

959

943

West Long Branch:

548

545

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

