Long Branch Police Capture Man with Gun After Foot Chase

LONG BRANCH, NJ - On Thursday December 3rd, 2020 at approximately 5:40 pm, Myeson Pennington Jr., 24 years of age, of Long Branch was arrested by Officers Conor Mullan and Pat Sheldrick for possession of a handgun. Officer Mullan observed Pennington in the area of Crown Chicken, 230 Broadway, acting in a suspicious manner. The observant Officer stopped Pennington a few minutes later, and during a pat down felt a handgun in his waistband. Before he could be handcuffed, Pennington fled from the scene, with Officer Mullan in foot pursuit, joined by Officer Sheldrick who had arrived as his backup.

As he ran, Pennington held the firearm in his waistband with one hand, and at one point tripped and fell, losing the firearm. Mullan saw a black firearm slide across the pavement. Officers ordered Pennington to stop and to not touch the firearm, and Officer Mullan drew his service weapon. Pennington disregarded the orders, retrieved the firearm and began running again with the firearm in hand now.