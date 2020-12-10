Pallone Announces Completion of Beach Replenishment Projects in Long Branch, Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced the completion of beach replenishment projects in Sea Bright, Monmouth Beach, and Long Branch. A total of 2.8 million cubic yards of sand was placed on beaches along the three towns. Pallone announced the beginning of these projects in September. The work began on October 1 and was completed on November 26. These projects complement the beach replenishment projects Pallone announced last year and were completed last summer.

“I’m proud to announce that we have just completed another beach replenishment project. These projects will go a long way to ensuring our coastline remains resilient and enjoyable for years to come,” Congressman Pallone said. “I would like to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their hard work and dedication to keeping our Jersey Shore coastal communities safe and enjoyable for residents and tourists alike.”

Pallone has been a longtime advocate for beach replenishment along the Jersey Shore and has worked closely with the Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to develop a plan to allow for timely distribution of sand along the three towns. Sand was placed in Sea Bright from Tradewinds Lane north to Center Street. In Long Branch, sand was placed from South Broadway to Joline, just south of Seven Presidents Park. In Monmouth Beach, sand was placed from Cottage Road and extended slightly into Sea Bright to Garden Way.