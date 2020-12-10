AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 10, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Dec    

9-Dec

Aberdeen:

669

661

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

40

40

Asbury Park:

624

611

Atlantic Highlands:

105

105

Avon-by-the-Sea:

63

60

Belmar:

157

156

Bradley Beach:

144

142

Brielle:

180

177

Colts Neck:

352

347

Deal:

148

147

Eatontown:

669

651

Englishtown:

94

93

Fair Haven:

150

147

Farmingdale:

46

44

Freehold Borough:

754

733

Freehold Township:

1404

1391

Hazlet:

740

734

Highlands:

124

118

Holmdel:

612

603

Howell:

1882

1847

Interlaken:

39

39

Keansburg:

391

384

Keyport:

242

237

Lake Como:

56

55

Little Silver:

167

165

Loch Arbour:

11

11

Long Branch:

1621

1584

Manalapan:

1354

1333

Manasquan:

152

150

Marlboro:

1354

1333

Matawan:

473

470

Middletown:

2173

2141

Millstone Township:

273

267

Monmouth Beach:

88

87

Neptune City:

181

177

Neptune Township:

1223

1198

Ocean:

1138

1111

Oceanport:

215

209

Red Bank:

810

794

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

208

201

Sea Bright:

55

55

Sea Girt:

77

76

Shrewsbury Borough:

200

192

Shrewsbury Township:

40

39

Spring Lake:

80

80

Spring Lake Heights:

136

134

Tinton Falls:

596

584

Union Beach:

164

162

Upper Freehold:

227

221

Wall:

943

939

West Long Branch:

545

542

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

