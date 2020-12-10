Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 10, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Dec 9-Dec Aberdeen: 669 661 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 40 40 Asbury Park: 624 611 Atlantic Highlands: 105 105 Avon-by-the-Sea: 63 60 Belmar: 157 156 Bradley Beach: 144 142 Brielle: 180 177 Colts Neck: 352 347 Deal: 148 147 Eatontown: 669 651 Englishtown: 94 93 Fair Haven: 150 147 Farmingdale: 46 44 Freehold Borough: 754 733 Freehold Township: 1404 1391 Hazlet: 740 734 Highlands: 124 118 Holmdel: 612 603 Howell: 1882 1847 Interlaken: 39 39 Keansburg: 391 384 Keyport: 242 237 Lake Como: 56 55 Little Silver: 167 165 Loch Arbour: 11 11 Long Branch: 1621 1584 Manalapan: 1354 1333 Manasquan: 152 150 Marlboro: 1354 1333 Matawan: 473 470 Middletown: 2173 2141 Millstone Township: 273 267 Monmouth Beach: 88 87 Neptune City: 181 177 Neptune Township: 1223 1198 Ocean: 1138 1111 Oceanport: 215 209 Red Bank: 810 794 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 208 201 Sea Bright: 55 55 Sea Girt: 77 76 Shrewsbury Borough: 200 192 Shrewsbury Township: 40 39 Spring Lake: 80 80 Spring Lake Heights: 136 134 Tinton Falls: 596 584 Union Beach: 164 162 Upper Freehold: 227 221 Wall: 943 939 West Long Branch: 545 542 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.