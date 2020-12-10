Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Offers Resources for Building Business and Community

How are you and your business doing? The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) is reaching out to businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs throughout the area to see how they are faring in these tumultuous times and how the chamber may be able to assist them.

The MRCC is the largest non-profit volunteer chamber in Monmouth County, NJ, with membership that spans the entire region. Their mission is to promote business, enhance economic development, and serve as a catalyst to improve the overall quality of life in our communities. Hundreds of members represent municipalities from Aberdeen to Millstone to West Long Branch and everywhere in between, offering a wide range of products, professional skills, and community services to residents, visitors, and fellow members. The MRCC serves as an important and established resource for Monmouth County businesses and organizations, as well as those who seek their services. During the COVID pandemic, in particular, that support has proved to be invaluable.

The chamber is happy to say that although they had to postpone some of their usual in-person events and activities this year, they were immediately and seamlessly able to transition to virtual meetings and programs. The weekly “Perk” meetings, held every Friday morning, have continued to bring together large groups of MRCC members and future members since mid-March to hear guest speakers, offer introductions, garner useful information, and exchange testimonials. Throughout this year, they’ve held “after-hours” social events, organized collection drives, hosted their prestigious annual ATHENA Leadership Awards gala, grown the Young Professionals and Women in Business Groups, expanded the Membership and Marketing Committees, presented webinars for educational and professional development, and more – all virtually and with enthusiastic participation, although of course they look forward to the day when everyone can meet in person once again.

If you are not already a member of the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce – or if you have been and would like to renew your involvement – you’ll want to take a look at the resources and support that the chamber offers to help you and your business or organization grow and succeed. This respected organization reaches every corner of Monmouth County, allowing you to benefit from enhanced visibility and an expanded customer demographic, also. MRCC members will attest to the value of the personal and professional network the chamber provides through its quality events and programs, marketing, member directory, and by representing the voice of business on a regional level.

Most importantly, the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce is a family. And like any good family, they lend mutual support to all members, share expertise, and welcome, with open arms, their neighbors in the community to join them. Their membership drive for 2021 is currently underway, with free membership for the remainder of 2020 for those who join now. Also, plans are in the works for the organization’s 2021 board installation, Caring with Karaoke fundraiser, golf outing, Beacon of Excellence Awards, Leadership Summit, ATHENA Leadership Awards, Brookdale Education Series, and more.

Please visit the MRCC website today at www.monmouthregionalchamber.com to see all that they have to offer or contact the chamber directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you need assistance.