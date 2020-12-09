AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 340 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 9, there are 340 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Thursday, Dec. 10, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Dec

8-Dec

Aberdeen:

661

652

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

40

38

Asbury Park:

611

602

Atlantic Highlands:

105

103

Avon-by-the-Sea:

60

58

Belmar:

156

154

Bradley Beach:

142

140

Brielle:

177

174

Colts Neck:

347

346

Deal:

147

145

Eatontown:

651

644

Englishtown:

93

90

Fair Haven:

147

146

Farmingdale:

44

44

Freehold Borough:

733

729

Freehold Township:

1391

1378

Hazlet:

734

722

Highlands:

118

117

Holmdel:

603

595

Howell:

1847

1816

Interlaken:

39

38

Keansburg:

384

383

Keyport:

237

233

Lake Como:

55

57

Little Silver:

165

164

Loch Arbour:

11

10

Long Branch:

1584

1576

Manalapan:

1333

1318

Manasquan:

150

149

Marlboro:

1333

1312

Matawan:

470

465

Middletown:

2141

2112

Millstone Township:

267

264

Monmouth Beach:

87

87

Neptune City:

177

177

Neptune Township:

1198

1184

Ocean:

1111

1106

Oceanport:

209

206

Red Bank:

794

778

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

201

198

Sea Bright:

55

55

Sea Girt:

76

74

Shrewsbury Borough:

192

191

Shrewsbury Township:

39

38

Spring Lake:

80

74

Spring Lake Heights:

134

133

Tinton Falls:

584

574

Union Beach:

162

159

Upper Freehold:

221

217

Wall:

939

931

West Long Branch:

542

539

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

