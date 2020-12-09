Monmouth County has 340 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 9, there are 340 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Thursday, Dec. 10, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Dec 8-Dec Aberdeen: 661 652 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 40 38 Asbury Park: 611 602 Atlantic Highlands: 105 103 Avon-by-the-Sea: 60 58 Belmar: 156 154 Bradley Beach: 142 140 Brielle: 177 174 Colts Neck: 347 346 Deal: 147 145 Eatontown: 651 644 Englishtown: 93 90 Fair Haven: 147 146 Farmingdale: 44 44 Freehold Borough: 733 729 Freehold Township: 1391 1378 Hazlet: 734 722 Highlands: 118 117 Holmdel: 603 595 Howell: 1847 1816 Interlaken: 39 38 Keansburg: 384 383 Keyport: 237 233 Lake Como: 55 57 Little Silver: 165 164 Loch Arbour: 11 10 Long Branch: 1584 1576 Manalapan: 1333 1318 Manasquan: 150 149 Marlboro: 1333 1312 Matawan: 470 465 Middletown: 2141 2112 Millstone Township: 267 264 Monmouth Beach: 87 87 Neptune City: 177 177 Neptune Township: 1198 1184 Ocean: 1111 1106 Oceanport: 209 206 Red Bank: 794 778 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 201 198 Sea Bright: 55 55 Sea Girt: 76 74 Shrewsbury Borough: 192 191 Shrewsbury Township: 39 38 Spring Lake: 80 74 Spring Lake Heights: 134 133 Tinton Falls: 584 574 Union Beach: 162 159 Upper Freehold: 221 217 Wall: 939 931 West Long Branch: 542 539 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.