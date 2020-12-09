Pedestrian Dies in Shrewsbury Motor Vehicle Collision

FREEHOLD – A male pedestrian has died as the result of a collision with a motor vehicle Monday evening in Shrewsbury, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On Monday evening December 7, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Shrewsbury Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on State Highway 35 south, just north of Avenue at the Common. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a female driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was driving in the southbound lanes of State Highway 35 when the vehicle struck Tamar Carseladze, 69, of Shrewsbury, who was attempting to cross State Highway 35 outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Carseladze was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 6:55 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and was later released.

No summonses were issued.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Shrewsbury Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan McAndrews at 800-533-7443, or Shrewsbury Police Department Detective Jim Ramsey at 732-741-2500.

