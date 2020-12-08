Groundbreaking of Alexander Ching Memorial Dog Park in Holmdel Township

GROUNDBREAKING OF ALEXANDER CHING MEMORIAL DOG PARK IN HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP

HOLMDEL, NJ – On Saturday, December 5, 2020, on behalf of the Holmdel Township Committee, Mayor Greg Buontempo and Committeeman Prakash Santhana joined the family and friends of Alexander Ching for the groundbreaking of the Alexander Ching Memorial Dog Park. Also present were the construction partners Twin Resources, Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, and former Deputy Mayor Mike Nikolis.

“Once completed this park will provide space for our pets and their owners to recreate and meet other dog-friendly neighbors,” said Mayor Greg Buontempo. “My hope is that this wonderful project will not only honor Alex’s memory but also provide a way for our local community to grow even stronger in the years to come.”

Work on the park project will be completed by Twin Resources, based in Eatontown, who are donating time and supplies toward the creation of this dog park.

Alex’s family was particularly excited that work would begin on this project, which has been the fruit of their efforts. “The Ching Family is incredibly grateful for all of the support we have received from family, friends, and members of our community as we begin groundbreaking for the Alexander Ching Memorial Dog Park this December,” wrote Lisa Ching, Alex’s mother. “We couldn’t ask for a more beautiful and ideal location!” The park will be at Bayonet Farm which is located at 41 Middletown Road, in Holmdel Township.

Holmdel Township was excited to partner with the Ching family on this wonderful park project in honor of their son, Alexander. The Township will keep residents up-to-date on the construction and looks forward to the dog park’s anticipated opening in late spring/early summer 2021.

Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the event was limited.