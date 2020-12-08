AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 438 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 8, there are 438 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Thursday, Dec. 10, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Dec   

7-Dec

Aberdeen:

652

625

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

38

37

Asbury Park:

602

589

Atlantic Highlands:

103

103

Avon-by-the-Sea:

58

57

Belmar:

154

151

Bradley Beach:

140

138

Brielle:

174

170

Colts Neck:

346

342

Deal:

145

144

Eatontown:

644

625

Englishtown:

90

87

Fair Haven:

146

139

Farmingdale:

44

42

Freehold Borough:

729

722

Freehold Township:

1378

1353

Hazlet:

722

708

Highlands:

117

112

Holmdel:

595

586

Howell:

1816

1763

Interlaken:

38

37

Keansburg:

383

380

Keyport:

233

232

Lake Como:

57

57

Little Silver:

164

160

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1576

1542

Manalapan:

1318

1294

Manasquan:

149

147

Marlboro:

1312

1285

Matawan:

465

455

Middletown:

2112

2066

Millstone Township:

264

260

Monmouth Beach:

87

84

Neptune City:

177

174

Neptune Township:

1184

1169

Ocean:

1106

1075

Oceanport:

206

200

Red Bank:

778

759

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

198

193

Sea Bright:

55

55

Sea Girt:

74

71

Shrewsbury Borough:

191

187

Shrewsbury Township:

38

36

Spring Lake:

74

73

Spring Lake Heights:

133

131

Tinton Falls:

574

556

Union Beach:

159

158

Upper Freehold:

217

215

Wall:

931

896

West Long Branch:

539

535

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

