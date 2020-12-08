Monmouth County has 438 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 8, there are 438 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Thursday, Dec. 10, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Dec 7-Dec Aberdeen: 652 625 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 38 37 Asbury Park: 602 589 Atlantic Highlands: 103 103 Avon-by-the-Sea: 58 57 Belmar: 154 151 Bradley Beach: 140 138 Brielle: 174 170 Colts Neck: 346 342 Deal: 145 144 Eatontown: 644 625 Englishtown: 90 87 Fair Haven: 146 139 Farmingdale: 44 42 Freehold Borough: 729 722 Freehold Township: 1378 1353 Hazlet: 722 708 Highlands: 117 112 Holmdel: 595 586 Howell: 1816 1763 Interlaken: 38 37 Keansburg: 383 380 Keyport: 233 232 Lake Como: 57 57 Little Silver: 164 160 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1576 1542 Manalapan: 1318 1294 Manasquan: 149 147 Marlboro: 1312 1285 Matawan: 465 455 Middletown: 2112 2066 Millstone Township: 264 260 Monmouth Beach: 87 84 Neptune City: 177 174 Neptune Township: 1184 1169 Ocean: 1106 1075 Oceanport: 206 200 Red Bank: 778 759 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 198 193 Sea Bright: 55 55 Sea Girt: 74 71 Shrewsbury Borough: 191 187 Shrewsbury Township: 38 36 Spring Lake: 74 73 Spring Lake Heights: 133 131 Tinton Falls: 574 556 Union Beach: 159 158 Upper Freehold: 217 215 Wall: 931 896 West Long Branch: 539 535 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.