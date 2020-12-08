The 200 Club of Monmouth County Assists Family of Fallen NJ State Police Recruit with $10,000

Sea Girt, NJ – Reverend Lou Strugala, Chaplain for the New Jersey State Police, accepted a $10,000 check from The 200 Club of Monmouth County on Friday on behalf of the family of fallen New Jersey State Police recruit Lucas C. Homeijer.

The 27 year old from Boonton died last week after losing consciousness during a boxing training exercise at the State Police Academy in Sea Girt on November 25, 2020.

“Luke Homeijer’s untimely passing is a tremendous loss to the entire law enforcement and first responder community. The incredibly tragic event has all of us heartbroken. Helping Luke’s family with support during these difficult times is the least we can do,” said The 200 Club of Monmouth County President Robert Honecker, who presented the check along with The 200 Club of Monmouth County Trustee Robert Swannack, Ret. Police Chief of Ocean Township, to the Chaplain.

When the New Jersey State Police asked The 200 Club of Monmouth County to help the Homeijer family, the Executive Board Officers and Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the financial assistance. Homeijer had been living at the State Police Academy in Sea Girt for the last seven months for training, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle, both retired state troopers.

“We are so appreciative of the kindness and generosity of the 200 Club. Having met one of the original recipients of a gift in the 1950’s when he lost his Dad in Detroit and hearing what a difference it made to the family; I am truly humbled and grateful to accept this on behalf of the Homeijer family,” said Chaplain Strugala.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County’s main mission is to provide financial assistance to families of first responders who die or are seriously injured in the line of duty. Each year, The 200 Club of Monmouth County also awards college scholarships to deserving children of first responders. This summer, The 200 Club of Monmouth County gave 81 students college scholarships totaling $91,750. To date, The 200 Club has given out more than $2.2 million in college scholarships.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County was founded by Monmouth County philanthropists in the 1970s, when each pledged an annual donation of $200. The 200 Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of our public safety and rescue personnel who are fatally or seriously injured in the line of duty. This includes, but is not limited to, police officers, firefighters, first aid, and EMT technicians of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The organization is governed by Executive Board Officers who serve a two-year term and a Board of Trustees. It is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with about 1000 members. Community support allows The 200 Club of Monmouth County to continue its mission. To make a donation or apply for membership, please visit our website at www.monmouth200club.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.