NJ Gas Prices up a Penny Overnight

AAA Mid-Atlantic

Here are your daily fuel prices from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

December 8, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $45.76

New Jersey gas average at $2.29 today, up a penny overnight and up a penny in the last week.
National gas average at $2.15 today, down a penny overnight and up a penny in the last week. 

 

Today's Average

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$2.15

$2.14

$2.11

$2.57

New Jersey

$2.29

$2.28

$2.17

$2.55

Trenton

$2.37

$2.33

$2.27

$2.59

Cape May County

$2.38

$2.38

$2.34

$2.50

Burlington

$2.28

$2.27

$2.13

$2.47

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.32

$2.31

$2.19

$2.57

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.33

$2.33

$2.22

$2.55

Pennsylvania

$2.53

$2.54

$2.43

$2.76

New York

$2.25

$2.24

$2.22

$2.68

AAA is the most comprehensive resource for gas prices. AAA reports reflect actual prices from credit card transactions at more than 100,000 gas stations in the U.S. Check the latest gas prices anytime by visiting the AAA Gas Prices site.

