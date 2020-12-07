Monmouth County has 234 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 7, there are 234 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 23,076. As of Dec. 7, there are 446 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m., Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon, New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 6,536 tests, with 401 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at https://www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

Information and updates from the New Jersey Department of Health about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Dec 6-Dec Aberdeen: 625 622 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 37 37 Asbury Park: 589 585 Atlantic Highlands: 103 102 Avon-by-the-Sea: 57 57 Belmar: 151 149 Bradley Beach: 138 137 Brielle: 170 169 Colts Neck: 342 337 Deal: 144 144 Eatontown: 625 619 Englishtown: 87 87 Fair Haven: 139 138 Farmingdale: 42 41 Freehold Borough: 722 712 Freehold Township: 1353 1344 Hazlet: 708 701 Highlands: 112 111 Holmdel: 586 578 Howell: 1763 1737 Interlaken: 37 37 Keansburg: 380 376 Keyport: 232 230 Lake Como: 57 57 Little Silver: 160 159 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1542 1525 Manalapan: 1294 1283 Manasquan: 147 145 Marlboro: 1285 1277 Matawan: 455 449 Middletown: 2066 2046 Millstone Township: 260 258 Monmouth Beach: 84 84 Neptune City: 174 172 Neptune Township: 1169 1160 Ocean: 1075 1069 Oceanport: 200 199 Red Bank: 759 753 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 193 189 Sea Bright: 55 55 Sea Girt: 71 69 Shrewsbury Borough: 187 187 Shrewsbury Township: 36 36 Spring Lake: 73 72 Spring Lake Heights: 131 130 Tinton Falls: 556 550 Union Beach: 158 155 Upper Freehold: 215 214 Wall: 896 892 West Long Branch: 535 534 Unknown: 0 0

