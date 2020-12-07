Trinity Hall Announces Mary Kate Blaine as Second Head of School

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – December 7, 2020 – The Trinity Hall Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Mary Kate Blaine as the second head of school, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Blaine was hired after a comprehensive national search and will succeed Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo, founding head of school, who will retire after the current school year.

“As the founding head, my future will always include Trinity Hall. I have been blessed to be part of Trinity Hall’s early chapters and look forward to enjoying the next chapter of my life in retirement,” shared Mrs. Sciarrillo. “Trinity Hall is poised to enter its next stage of growth, and I share the community’s excitement in continuing to build on our strong foundation under Ms. Blaine's leadership.”

Ms. Blaine has served as the principal at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, an all-girls Catholic high school in Washington, D.C., since 2013. She previously held the role of Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of New York. Ms. Blaine began her career in education as a social studies teacher at the Notre Dame School of Manhattan, an all-girls Catholic high school in New York City, where she later served as social studies department chair and director of curriculum development. She earned her B.A. in American studies from Fordham University and holds two graduate degrees from Columbia University, an Ed.M. in private school leadership and an M.A. in history and education.

“Ms. Blaine’s proven commitment to all girls’ education and her experience as an educator, administrator and leader allow her to truly understand Trinity Hall’s mission and vision, and our hopes and dreams for our future,” said Trinity Hall Board of Trustees Chair Victoria Gmelich in a letter to the Trinity Hall community.

“It is an honor to accept the privilege of serving as Trinity Hall’s next head of school and to continue to build on the school's remarkable foundation of faith and learning, and supporting young women who will become leaders the world needs,” said Ms. Blaine. “I promise faith and good humor, enthusiasm, hard work, and I know together we will work to ensure the limitless potential of Trinity Hall for generations to come.”

PHOTO: Mary Sciarrillo, Trinity Hall's founding head of school with her family, will retire after the current school year.

The search for Trinity Hall’s second head of school was a comprehensive community-wide endeavor conducted over the course of sixteen months with the support of Wickenden Associates, a leading national education-focused executive search firm. The effort was led by Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Head of School Search Committee Chair Miriam Tort, who regularly updated the community during the process. In Fall 2020, finalists visited the school’s campus and were interviewed by faculty, staff, trustees, parents and students.

About Trinity Hall

Trinity Hall is an independent, all-girls school that educates and empowers young women in the Catholic tradition through an innovative college preparatory program grounded in four core values of leadership, respect, perseverance, and faith. Trinity Hall prepares each student to achieve her full potential as she embraces her place in the world. For more information please visit www.trinityhallnj.org or call 732-291-1297.