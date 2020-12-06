AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 458 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 6, there are 458 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Dec    

5-Dec

Aberdeen:

622

607

Allenhurst:

37

35

Allentown:

37

37

Asbury Park:

585

580

Atlantic Highlands:

102

102

Avon-by-the-Sea:

57

57

Belmar:

149

144

Bradley Beach:

137

135

Brielle:

169

165

Colts Neck:

337

326

Deal:

144

143

Eatontown:

619

605

Englishtown:

87

86

Fair Haven:

138

137

Farmingdale:

41

37

Freehold Borough:

712

701

Freehold Township:

1344

1311

Hazlet:

701

689

Highlands:

111

109

Holmdel:

578

570

Howell:

1737

1699

Interlaken:

37

35

Keansburg:

376

361

Keyport:

230

227

Lake Como:

57

57

Little Silver:

159

159

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1525

1500

Manalapan:

1283

1260

Manasquan:

145

142

Marlboro:

1277

1251

Matawan:

449

443

Middletown:

2046

1992

Millstone Township:

258

254

Monmouth Beach:

84

82

Neptune City:

172

172

Neptune Township:

1160

1136

Ocean:

1069

1038

Oceanport:

199

191

Red Bank:

753

733

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

189

185

Sea Bright:

55

54

Sea Girt:

69

68

Shrewsbury Borough:

187

179

Shrewsbury Township:

36

34

Spring Lake:

72

72

Spring Lake Heights:

130

124

Tinton Falls:

550

534

Union Beach:

155

147

Upper Freehold:

214

206

Wall:

892

873

West Long Branch:

534

529

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

