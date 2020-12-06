Monmouth County has 458 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 6, there are 458 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Dec 5-Dec Aberdeen: 622 607 Allenhurst: 37 35 Allentown: 37 37 Asbury Park: 585 580 Atlantic Highlands: 102 102 Avon-by-the-Sea: 57 57 Belmar: 149 144 Bradley Beach: 137 135 Brielle: 169 165 Colts Neck: 337 326 Deal: 144 143 Eatontown: 619 605 Englishtown: 87 86 Fair Haven: 138 137 Farmingdale: 41 37 Freehold Borough: 712 701 Freehold Township: 1344 1311 Hazlet: 701 689 Highlands: 111 109 Holmdel: 578 570 Howell: 1737 1699 Interlaken: 37 35 Keansburg: 376 361 Keyport: 230 227 Lake Como: 57 57 Little Silver: 159 159 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1525 1500 Manalapan: 1283 1260 Manasquan: 145 142 Marlboro: 1277 1251 Matawan: 449 443 Middletown: 2046 1992 Millstone Township: 258 254 Monmouth Beach: 84 82 Neptune City: 172 172 Neptune Township: 1160 1136 Ocean: 1069 1038 Oceanport: 199 191 Red Bank: 753 733 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 189 185 Sea Bright: 55 54 Sea Girt: 69 68 Shrewsbury Borough: 187 179 Shrewsbury Township: 36 34 Spring Lake: 72 72 Spring Lake Heights: 130 124 Tinton Falls: 550 534 Union Beach: 155 147 Upper Freehold: 214 206 Wall: 892 873 West Long Branch: 534 529 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.