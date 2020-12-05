AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 341 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 5, there are 341 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Dec

4-Dec

Aberdeen:

607

601

Allenhurst:

35

34

Allentown:

37

37

Asbury Park:

580

573

Atlantic Highlands:

102

101

Avon-by-the-Sea:

57

55

Belmar:

144

142

Bradley Beach:

135

134

Brielle:

165

157

Colts Neck:

326

322

Deal:

143

143

Eatontown:

605

597

Englishtown:

86

83

Fair Haven:

137

136

Farmingdale:

37

34

Freehold Borough:

701

692

Freehold Township:

1311

1295

Hazlet:

689

680

Highlands:

109

104

Holmdel:

570

565

Howell:

1699

1664

Interlaken:

35

33

Keansburg:

361

354

Keyport:

227

226

Lake Como:

57

57

Little Silver:

159

151

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1500

1485

Manalapan:

1260

1247

Manasquan:

142

139

Marlboro:

1251

1238

Matawan:

443

437

Middletown:

1992

1961

Millstone Township:

254

249

Monmouth Beach:

82

80

Neptune City:

172

170

Neptune Township:

1136

1127

Ocean:

1038

1025

Oceanport:

191

187

Red Bank:

733

715

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

185

182

Sea Bright:

54

54

Sea Girt:

68

68

Shrewsbury Borough:

179

175

Shrewsbury Township:

34

34

Spring Lake:

72

69

Spring Lake Heights:

124

123

Tinton Falls:

534

529

Union Beach:

147

146

Upper Freehold:

206

197

Wall:

873

866

West Long Branch:

529

527

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.