Monmouth County has 341 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 5, there are 341 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Dec 4-Dec Aberdeen: 607 601 Allenhurst: 35 34 Allentown: 37 37 Asbury Park: 580 573 Atlantic Highlands: 102 101 Avon-by-the-Sea: 57 55 Belmar: 144 142 Bradley Beach: 135 134 Brielle: 165 157 Colts Neck: 326 322 Deal: 143 143 Eatontown: 605 597 Englishtown: 86 83 Fair Haven: 137 136 Farmingdale: 37 34 Freehold Borough: 701 692 Freehold Township: 1311 1295 Hazlet: 689 680 Highlands: 109 104 Holmdel: 570 565 Howell: 1699 1664 Interlaken: 35 33 Keansburg: 361 354 Keyport: 227 226 Lake Como: 57 57 Little Silver: 159 151 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1500 1485 Manalapan: 1260 1247 Manasquan: 142 139 Marlboro: 1251 1238 Matawan: 443 437 Middletown: 1992 1961 Millstone Township: 254 249 Monmouth Beach: 82 80 Neptune City: 172 170 Neptune Township: 1136 1127 Ocean: 1038 1025 Oceanport: 191 187 Red Bank: 733 715 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 185 182 Sea Bright: 54 54 Sea Girt: 68 68 Shrewsbury Borough: 179 175 Shrewsbury Township: 34 34 Spring Lake: 72 69 Spring Lake Heights: 124 123 Tinton Falls: 534 529 Union Beach: 147 146 Upper Freehold: 206 197 Wall: 873 866 West Long Branch: 529 527 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.