AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 393 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 4, there are 393 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

4-Dec

3-Dec

Aberdeen:

601

589

Allenhurst:

34

33

Allentown:

37

35

Asbury Park:

573

562

Atlantic Highlands:

101

100

Avon-by-the-Sea:

55

54

Belmar:

142

140

Bradley Beach:

134

132

Brielle:

157

153

Colts Neck:

322

318

Deal:

143

141

Eatontown:

597

582

Englishtown:

83

83

Fair Haven:

136

134

Farmingdale:

34

34

Freehold Borough:

692

680

Freehold Township:

1295

1282

Hazlet:

680

671

Highlands:

104

103

Holmdel:

565

557

Howell:

1664

1646

Interlaken:

33

33

Keansburg:

354

349

Keyport:

226

224

Lake Como:

57

55

Little Silver:

151

149

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1485

1465

Manalapan:

1247

1225

Manasquan:

139

139

Marlboro:

1238

1229

Matawan:

437

424

Middletown:

1961

1926

Millstone Township:

249

241

Monmouth Beach:

80

76

Neptune City:

170

167

Neptune Township:

1127

1110

Ocean:

1025

1017

Oceanport:

187

179

Red Bank:

715

708

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

182

177

Sea Bright:

54

53

Sea Girt:

68

68

Shrewsbury Borough:

175

173

Shrewsbury Township:

34

34

Spring Lake:

69

67

Spring Lake Heights:

123

121

Tinton Falls:

529

512

Union Beach:

146

143

Upper Freehold:

197

191

Wall:

866

851

West Long Branch:

527

523

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.