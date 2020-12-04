Monmouth County has 393 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 4, there are 393 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Dec 3-Dec Aberdeen: 601 589 Allenhurst: 34 33 Allentown: 37 35 Asbury Park: 573 562 Atlantic Highlands: 101 100 Avon-by-the-Sea: 55 54 Belmar: 142 140 Bradley Beach: 134 132 Brielle: 157 153 Colts Neck: 322 318 Deal: 143 141 Eatontown: 597 582 Englishtown: 83 83 Fair Haven: 136 134 Farmingdale: 34 34 Freehold Borough: 692 680 Freehold Township: 1295 1282 Hazlet: 680 671 Highlands: 104 103 Holmdel: 565 557 Howell: 1664 1646 Interlaken: 33 33 Keansburg: 354 349 Keyport: 226 224 Lake Como: 57 55 Little Silver: 151 149 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1485 1465 Manalapan: 1247 1225 Manasquan: 139 139 Marlboro: 1238 1229 Matawan: 437 424 Middletown: 1961 1926 Millstone Township: 249 241 Monmouth Beach: 80 76 Neptune City: 170 167 Neptune Township: 1127 1110 Ocean: 1025 1017 Oceanport: 187 179 Red Bank: 715 708 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 182 177 Sea Bright: 54 53 Sea Girt: 68 68 Shrewsbury Borough: 175 173 Shrewsbury Township: 34 34 Spring Lake: 69 67 Spring Lake Heights: 123 121 Tinton Falls: 529 512 Union Beach: 146 143 Upper Freehold: 197 191 Wall: 866 851 West Long Branch: 527 523 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.