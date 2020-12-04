Arrest Made in Shooting and Stabbing of Holmdel Man

FREEHOLD – A Freehold man is facing charges related to the shooting and stabbing of a 28-year-old Holmdel man occurring this past Monday, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Julian Lee, 25, of Freehold, is charged with first degree Attempted Murder, first degree Armed Robbery, second degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose, second degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Lee is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a future court date.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, Holmdel Township Police were dispatched to the area of Holmdel Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls for a report of an injured male, whom a Good Samaritan transported to an area hospital. Upon his arrival at the hospital, the 28-year-old victim was treated for serious injuries resulting from apparent gunshot and stab wounds. After a swift, yet thorough investigation, Lee was identified as the assailant. On Thursday December 3, 2020, detectives located Lee in Atlantic City, where he was taken into police custody.

Prosecutor Gramiccioni and Holmdel Township Police Department Chief John Mioduszewski wish to assure local residents that this incident was quickly determined to be an isolated incident and there was never a direct threat to the community while the investigation was taking place.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Holmdel Township Police Department were aided in this investigation by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Hazlet Township Police Department, the Howell Township Police Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police Gaming Commission.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call Detective Christopher Guy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at 732-946-4400.

If convicted of Attempted Murder or Armed Robbery, Lee faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the "No Early Release Act" (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following release from state prison.

If convicted of the second degree firearm offenses, Lee faces a sentence of five to ten years in prison. Each of these crimes is subject to the Graves Act, which requires a mandatory period of parole ineligibility of one half of the custodial sentence imposed, or 42 months, whichever is greater. If convicted of the third degree weapons offense, Lee faces a sentence of three to five years in prison. If convicted of the fourth degree weapons offense, Lee faces a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley, of the Major Crimes Bureau.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.