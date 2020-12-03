AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 3, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Dec   

2-Dec

Aberdeen:

589

565

Allenhurst:

33

32

Allentown:

35

32

Asbury Park:

562

550

Atlantic Highlands:

100

99

Avon-by-the-Sea:

54

53

Belmar:

140

134

Bradley Beach:

132

129

Brielle:

153

150

Colts Neck:

318

311

Deal:

141

139

Eatontown:

582

574

Englishtown:

83

82

Fair Haven:

134

129

Farmingdale:

34

32

Freehold Borough:

680

668

Freehold Township:

1282

1262

Hazlet:

671

661

Highlands:

103

101

Holmdel:

557

551

Howell:

1646

1601

Interlaken:

33

32

Keansburg:

349

343

Keyport:

224

221

Lake Como:

55

54

Little Silver:

149

149

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1465

1445

Manalapan:

1225

1203

Manasquan:

139

137

Marlboro:

1229

1191

Matawan:

424

417

Middletown:

1926

1868

Millstone Township:

241

236

Monmouth Beach:

76

75

Neptune City:

167

165

Neptune Township:

1110

1097

Ocean:

1017

993

Oceanport:

179

171

Red Bank:

708

703

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

177

172

Sea Bright:

53

51

Sea Girt:

68

62

Shrewsbury Borough:

173

171

Shrewsbury Township:

34

35

Spring Lake:

67

65

Spring Lake Heights:

121

116

Tinton Falls:

512

497

Union Beach:

143

138

Upper Freehold:

191

186

Wall:

851

836

West Long Branch:

523

523

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

