Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 3, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Dec 2-Dec Aberdeen: 589 565 Allenhurst: 33 32 Allentown: 35 32 Asbury Park: 562 550 Atlantic Highlands: 100 99 Avon-by-the-Sea: 54 53 Belmar: 140 134 Bradley Beach: 132 129 Brielle: 153 150 Colts Neck: 318 311 Deal: 141 139 Eatontown: 582 574 Englishtown: 83 82 Fair Haven: 134 129 Farmingdale: 34 32 Freehold Borough: 680 668 Freehold Township: 1282 1262 Hazlet: 671 661 Highlands: 103 101 Holmdel: 557 551 Howell: 1646 1601 Interlaken: 33 32 Keansburg: 349 343 Keyport: 224 221 Lake Como: 55 54 Little Silver: 149 149 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1465 1445 Manalapan: 1225 1203 Manasquan: 139 137 Marlboro: 1229 1191 Matawan: 424 417 Middletown: 1926 1868 Millstone Township: 241 236 Monmouth Beach: 76 75 Neptune City: 167 165 Neptune Township: 1110 1097 Ocean: 1017 993 Oceanport: 179 171 Red Bank: 708 703 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 177 172 Sea Bright: 53 51 Sea Girt: 68 62 Shrewsbury Borough: 173 171 Shrewsbury Township: 34 35 Spring Lake: 67 65 Spring Lake Heights: 121 116 Tinton Falls: 512 497 Union Beach: 143 138 Upper Freehold: 191 186 Wall: 851 836 West Long Branch: 523 523 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.