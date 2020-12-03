Reported Hostage Situation Ends Without Incident and One Arrest

The Little Silver Police Department has arrested Gabrielle Dressler, 25, of Keansburg, NJ for making a False Public Alarm as a result of a report that she was being held inside a residence on Branch Avenue with a firearm.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:09 pm, officers from the Little Silver Police Department responded to a residence on Branch Avenue where it was reported that a female subject was being held hostage within the residence at gunpoint. Officers secured the exterior of the residence and a response was requested by the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team.

After approximately one (1) hour outside the residence, a female later identified as Dressler exited the residence and was taken into police custody. After questioning, the female reported there were still other individuals inside the residence with firearms. The remaining individuals inside the residence eventually exited peacefully and cooperated with law enforcement.

The investigation did not match up with the story Dressler gave to police, and she was subsequently arrested and charged with making a false public alarm and held at the Monmouth County Correctional facility awaiting a detention hearing.

No civilians or police personnel were injured during the incident.

The Little Silver Police Department was assisted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shrewsbury, Oceanport, Fair Haven, Rumson, Middletown and Red Bank Police Departments.