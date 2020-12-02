The Annual Santa Runs in Atlantic Highlands to Begin on December 7

Residents Can Track Santa’s Location Online Each Evening

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Santa will return to the streets of Atlantic Highlands with help from The Atlantic Highlands First Aid & Safety Squad. The AHFAS will mark the 22nd year of its annual Santa Runs events in a new, socially distanced way, that will bring cheer to local residents starting on Dec. 7 at 6 PM.

“The Santa Runs are part of the fabric of this community,” said Richard Huff, president of the AHFAS. “It was important to our members and our leadership that we be able to continue this annual event in a safe, socially distanced way.”

The Santa Runs will get underway Monday, Dec. 7 and, weather permitting, run through December 10th. Each night from 6 PM to 9PM, Santa and his team of AHFAS elves will visit one zone in the borough’s leaf map. The team will travel in a specially designed sleigh pulled by an ambulance and accompanied by a convoy of emergency vehicles. Santa and his crew will use flashing lights, holiday music and emergency sirens to alert neighborhoods of his pending arrival.

For the safety of the residents, the AHFAS has taken several steps to make this year’s Santa Runs a touchless experience. Santa’s sleigh will incorporate a mailbox for children to drop off wish lists. His sleigh will also be closed to passengers, though residents will be able to pose for images at a social distance from the sled. All AHFAS volunteers will wear masks and they’re asking all residents do the same.

Additionally, instead of asking for non-perishable food items to help the food pantry, the AHFAS is introducing a touchless way of donating directly to the organization.

“Since we introduced the food drive in 2008, we’ve collected thousands of items for the food pantry at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic Highlands, which serves countless families in need,” said Huff. “By introducing a touchless way to donate directly, we’re able to keep this key aspect of the Santa Runs going. Our vehicles will have a QR code residents can scan to donate, and it will be on all of our social media platforms.”

Residents will be able to track where Santa is each night with real-time GPS by following the AHFAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ahfirstaid, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ahfirstaid or by visiting the Squad’s website at www.ahfirstaid.org. Anyone with special needs or those who want to check on where Santa is headed can call the AHFAS’ non-emergency number (732) 291-8118 before 6 p.m. each night.

For more than 90 years, the all-volunteer AHFAS has been providing emergency medical and rescue services to the borough of Atlantic Highlands. The Squad operates on the generous donations from the borough and its residents. For information on how to become a part of the organization call the non-emergency number at (732) 291-8118 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .