Fulfill Offers Free Assistance Navigating Affordable Healthcare Insurance Enrollment

Financial Help Available for Eligible Applicants

Neptune, New Jersey, November 30, 2020 - Open enrollment for Affordable Healthcare Insurance starting in 2021 is from November 1, 2020 until January 31, 2021 through the state’s official health insurance marketplace at GetCovered.nj.gov. Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is a State Navigator Agency, offering free assistance with our trained healthcare experts. This service allows individual needs to be addressed and connects eligible people to financial assistance for premiums.

“Affordable Healthcare Insurance is another service that Fulfill offers. This service is unique compared to that of traditional foodbanks. Most insecure families have to make difficult choices between paying for food and paying for medical care and unpaid medical bills,” said Fulfill CEO and President Kim Guadagno. “Especially now during the Covid-19 crisis, enrolling in Affordable Healthcare Insurance and working with our trained healthcare experts, families can reduce their risk of having to pay these large bills out of pocket.”

It’s important to remember, while open enrollment for the Marketplace ends January 31, 2021 the enrollment period for those eligible for NJ FamilyCare is year-round. Please call 732-643-5888 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for remote assistance or to schedule in person assistance this open enrollment season.

About Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Fulfill has been providing food for families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for more than thirty years. We were there to provide food and comfort during economic storms, Superstorm Sandy, and now a pandemic. During the current coronavirus crisis, the demand for food has grown 40% and Fulfill has served an additional 2.8 MILLION meals to people in need. We expect the demand to grow as more businesses close and families exhaust their savings.

Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill serves pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens, provides hot meals for children after school, and sends food home for those same children over the weekend. Before the pandemic, Fulfill also provided job training in our culinary program.

Fulfill has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than ten consecutive years. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 95 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community.

Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.