Monmouth County SPCA Receives Second $25,000 Grant for Community Cats

EATONTOWN, NJ - The Monmouth County SPCA received a $25,000 grant in order to fund TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) in its surrounding communities. The first grant was awarded in 2019, and with the hard work and meticulous reporting on the funds, the shelter was awarded a second grant in 2020. The awarding of this grant is unprecedented for shelters in New Jersey and the Monmouth County SPCA is proud to be the first organization to receive it, not once –but twice. The securing of the grants are largely attributed to the hard work of Senator Vin Gopal, who recognizes the value of the shelter’s community programs.

“As the Executive Director of the MCSPCA, I am thrilled that our organization, with the help of Senator Gopal, has forged this road in regards to the community cat issue. Government partnerships with animal welfare organizations, like the MCSPCA, are the right formula to effectively and humanely bring community cats under control. Both the public and the cats will benefit from such an alliance,” said Ross Licitra, Executive Director, Monmouth County SPCA.

The Monmouth County SPCA is the leader in the state for addressing the feral cat population through TNR and can continue to grow the program thanks to donations and grants. Every cat trapped is spay/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, both decreasing the population by preventing breeding and overall giving the cats a healthier, more enjoyable life. After being assessed, cats deemed feral are returned to the community to live in managed colonies while “friendly” stray cats are put up for adoption at the shelter.

"I am happy the state renewed grant funding for MCSPCA's TNR program. This program is the most humane way to control feral cats, to make sure they are fed and cared for, and to ensure they cause less trouble in municipalities," Senator Vin Gopal said (D-Monmouth). "With this funding in place, the MCSPCA can work to significantly decrease the feral cat population in Monmouth County over the years, and simultaneously help save the lives of animals.”

The grant has already funded the TNR of 229 outdoor cats, preventing thousands of new cats from being born in the wild over the next several years. With the help of public figures like Senator Vin Gopal, the quality of life for our New Jersey cats, and all animals, will continue to improve.