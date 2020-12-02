Monmouth County has 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19

5 New Deaths reported today



FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 2, there are 297 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Dec 1-Dec Aberdeen: 565 557 Allenhurst: 32 31 Allentown: 32 32 Asbury Park: 550 546 Atlantic Highlands: 99 97 Avon-by-the-Sea: 53 52 Belmar: 134 132 Bradley Beach: 129 127 Brielle: 150 150 Colts Neck: 311 304 Deal: 139 138 Eatontown: 574 572 Englishtown: 82 82 Fair Haven: 129 128 Farmingdale: 32 29 Freehold Borough: 668 661 Freehold Township: 1262 1238 Hazlet: 661 649 Highlands: 101 100 Holmdel: 551 544 Howell: 1601 1573 Interlaken: 32 31 Keansburg: 343 342 Keyport: 221 219 Lake Como: 54 54 Little Silver: 149 143 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1445 1432 Manalapan: 1203 1192 Manasquan: 137 134 Marlboro: 1191 1179 Matawan: 417 412 Middletown: 1868 1835 Millstone Township: 236 229 Monmouth Beach: 75 74 Neptune City: 165 161 Neptune Township: 1097 1082 Ocean: 993 977 Oceanport: 171 169 Red Bank: 703 691 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 172 168 Sea Bright: 51 50 Sea Girt: 62 57 Shrewsbury Borough: 171 164 Shrewsbury Township: 35 33 Spring Lake: 65 65 Spring Lake Heights: 116 115 Tinton Falls: 497 489 Union Beach: 138 134 Upper Freehold: 186 180 Wall: 836 823 West Long Branch: 523 525 Unknown: 0 0

