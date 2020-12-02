AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19

5 New Deaths reported today

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 2, there are 297 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Dec   

1-Dec

Aberdeen:

565

557

Allenhurst:

32

31

Allentown:

32

32

Asbury Park:

550

546

Atlantic Highlands:

99

97

Avon-by-the-Sea:

53

52

Belmar:

134

132

Bradley Beach:

129

127

Brielle:

150

150

Colts Neck:

311

304

Deal:

139

138

Eatontown:

574

572

Englishtown:

82

82

Fair Haven:

129

128

Farmingdale:

32

29

Freehold Borough:

668

661

Freehold Township:

1262

1238

Hazlet:

661

649

Highlands:

101

100

Holmdel:

551

544

Howell:

1601

1573

Interlaken:

32

31

Keansburg:

343

342

Keyport:

221

219

Lake Como:

54

54

Little Silver:

149

143

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1445

1432

Manalapan:

1203

1192

Manasquan:

137

134

Marlboro:

1191

1179

Matawan:

417

412

Middletown:

1868

1835

Millstone Township:

236

229

Monmouth Beach:

75

74

Neptune City:

165

161

Neptune Township:

1097

1082

Ocean:

993

977

Oceanport:

171

169

Red Bank:

703

691

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

172

168

Sea Bright:

51

50

Sea Girt:

62

57

Shrewsbury Borough:

171

164

Shrewsbury Township:

35

33

Spring Lake:

65

65

Spring Lake Heights:

116

115

Tinton Falls:

497

489

Union Beach:

138

134

Upper Freehold:

186

180

Wall:

836

823

West Long Branch:

523

525

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

