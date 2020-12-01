Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 1, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Dec 30-Nov Aberdeen: 557 544 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 32 30 Asbury Park: 546 541 Atlantic Highlands: 97 95 Avon-by-the-Sea: 52 52 Belmar: 132 131 Bradley Beach: 127 127 Brielle: 150 149 Colts Neck: 304 297 Deal: 138 138 Eatontown: 572 569 Englishtown: 82 82 Fair Haven: 128 126 Farmingdale: 29 29 Freehold Borough: 661 653 Freehold Township: 1238 1209 Hazlet: 649 639 Highlands: 100 96 Holmdel: 544 537 Howell: 1573 1562 Interlaken: 31 31 Keansburg: 342 338 Keyport: 219 215 Lake Como: 54 53 Little Silver: 143 140 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1432 1413 Manalapan: 1192 1180 Manasquan: 134 134 Marlboro: 1179 1153 Matawan: 412 406 Middletown: 1835 1810 Millstone Township: 229 223 Monmouth Beach: 74 72 Neptune City: 161 159 Neptune Township: 1082 1071 Ocean: 977 964 Oceanport: 169 167 Red Bank: 691 681 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 168 166 Sea Bright: 50 50 Sea Girt: 57 56 Shrewsbury Borough: 164 161 Shrewsbury Township: 33 31 Spring Lake: 65 64 Spring Lake Heights: 115 114 Tinton Falls: 489 489 Union Beach: 134 129 Upper Freehold: 180 179 Wall: 823 819 West Long Branch: 525 522 Unknown: 0 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.