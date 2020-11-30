AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 210 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 30, there are 210 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 20,626. As of Nov. 30, there are 344 hospitalized, 48 in intensive care (ICU) and 32 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 1 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m., New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.
  • Thursday, Dec. 3 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m., Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.
  • Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 5,802 tests, with 318 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Nov   

29-Nov

Aberdeen:

544

537

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

30

30

Asbury Park:

541

539

Atlantic Highlands:

95

92

Avon-by-the-Sea:

52

50

Belmar:

131

128

Bradley Beach:

127

127

Brielle:

149

149

Colts Neck:

297

293

Deal:

138

142

Eatontown:

569

567

Englishtown:

82

82

Fair Haven:

126

124

Farmingdale:

29

29

Freehold Borough:

653

646

Freehold Township:

1209

1197

Hazlet:

639

632

Highlands:

96

95

Holmdel:

537

532

Howell:

1562

1539

Interlaken:

31

31

Keansburg:

338

337

Keyport:

215

213

Lake Como:

53

52

Little Silver:

140

138

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1413

1397

Manalapan:

1180

1169

Manasquan:

134

133

Marlboro:

1153

1149

Matawan:

406

404

Middletown:

1810

1789

Millstone Township:

223

222

Monmouth Beach:

72

72

Neptune City:

159

157

Neptune Township:

1071

1055

Ocean:

964

951

Oceanport:

167

161

Red Bank:

681

673

Roosevelt:

18

17

Rumson:

166

164

Sea Bright:

50

49

Sea Girt:

56

55

Shrewsbury Borough:

161

155

Shrewsbury Township:

31

30

Spring Lake:

64

64

Spring Lake Heights:

114

113

Tinton Falls:

489

476

Union Beach:

129

124

Upper Freehold:

179

176

Wall:

819

811

West Long Branch:

522

508

Unknown:

2

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

