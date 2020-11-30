Monmouth County has 210 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 30, there are 210 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 20,626. As of Nov. 30, there are 344 hospitalized, 48 in intensive care (ICU) and 32 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m., New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 3 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m., Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 5,802 tests, with 318 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Nov 29-Nov Aberdeen: 544 537 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 30 30 Asbury Park: 541 539 Atlantic Highlands: 95 92 Avon-by-the-Sea: 52 50 Belmar: 131 128 Bradley Beach: 127 127 Brielle: 149 149 Colts Neck: 297 293 Deal: 138 142 Eatontown: 569 567 Englishtown: 82 82 Fair Haven: 126 124 Farmingdale: 29 29 Freehold Borough: 653 646 Freehold Township: 1209 1197 Hazlet: 639 632 Highlands: 96 95 Holmdel: 537 532 Howell: 1562 1539 Interlaken: 31 31 Keansburg: 338 337 Keyport: 215 213 Lake Como: 53 52 Little Silver: 140 138 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1413 1397 Manalapan: 1180 1169 Manasquan: 134 133 Marlboro: 1153 1149 Matawan: 406 404 Middletown: 1810 1789 Millstone Township: 223 222 Monmouth Beach: 72 72 Neptune City: 159 157 Neptune Township: 1071 1055 Ocean: 964 951 Oceanport: 167 161 Red Bank: 681 673 Roosevelt: 18 17 Rumson: 166 164 Sea Bright: 50 49 Sea Girt: 56 55 Shrewsbury Borough: 161 155 Shrewsbury Township: 31 30 Spring Lake: 64 64 Spring Lake Heights: 114 113 Tinton Falls: 489 476 Union Beach: 129 124 Upper Freehold: 179 176 Wall: 819 811 West Long Branch: 522 508 Unknown: 2 0

