11th Annual Blue Knights’ Toy Run Benefits Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center

LONG BRANCH, NJ – More than 200 motorcycle riders from the Blue Knights NJ XV and Jersey Shore HOGs rode to Monmouth Medical Center November 22 to bring hundreds of toys to brighten the holiday season for Unterberg Children’s Hospital (UCH) patients.

UCH Medical Director Dr. Meg Fisher was on hand to welcome the riders and Long Branch Police Department and Long Branch Fire Department, who together raised more than $5,000 for the hospital’s Cystic Fibrosis Center.

The November 22 ride began at the Shore Casino in Atlantic Highlands. When the motorcyclists arrived at the hospital, they gathered in the parking lot and helped unload a trailer full of toys that were collected over the last months at locations that included Simply Southern restaurant in Belmar, Sissy’s at the Harbor restaurant in Atlantic Highlands, Shoreline Harley-Davidson, West Long Branch, and Creative Performance motorcycle repair shop inWall.

CAPTION: Dr. Meg Fisher welcomes Long Branch Police and motorcycle riders from the Blue Knights NJ XV and Jersey Shore HOGs.