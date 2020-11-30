Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey Celebrates #GivingTuesday on December 1st by Empowering Resilience

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) has launched a #GivingTuesday campaign to empower the resilience of the 1,350 children served by the organization, as well as create more matches between youth and volunteer mentors. The “One Day” campaign encourages supporters to make a big impact on December 1, 2020 by donating to the nonprofit. To garner excitement, BBBSCNNJ will premiere a special campaign video featuring youth from the agency’s one-to-one mentoring programs on their social media on November 30.

It’s been a challenging year, but Big Brothers Big Sisters is committed to providing caring adult mentors for their Littles who need support now more than ever. Volunteer Bigs form life-changing relationships with their Littles, igniting power and promise with encouragement and time spent together. For many of the children in BBBSCNNJ’s programs, the one constant they can rely on is their friendship with their Big.

“My Big Sister Ashley has been there for me in many ways, being supportive, being my shoulder to cry on, just listening,” said Little Sister Brianna.

"Giving Tuesday inspires people to embrace their ability to drive progress in their own neighborhoods,” said William Salcedo, Executive Director of BBBSCNNJ. "Our ‘One Day’ campaign is an opportunity for donors to transform their local community through empowering resilience and helping children achieve their full potential.”

To donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit https://mentornj.org/oneday and follow the agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 44 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. Giving Tuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.