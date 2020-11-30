AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 29, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Nov   

28-Nov

Aberdeen:

537

532

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

30

29

Asbury Park:

539

526

Atlantic Highlands:

92

92

Avon-by-the-Sea:

50

49

Belmar:

128

124

Bradley Beach:

127

125

Brielle:

149

145

Colts Neck:

293

286

Deal:

142

140

Eatontown:

567

560

Englishtown:

82

81

Fair Haven:

124

123

Farmingdale:

29

29

Freehold Borough:

646

635

Freehold Township:

1197

1179

Hazlet:

632

618

Highlands:

95

95

Holmdel:

532

519

Howell:

1539

1518

Interlaken:

31

31

Keansburg:

337

332

Keyport:

213

205

Lake Como:

52

52

Little Silver:

138

134

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1397

1353

Manalapan:

1169

1148

Manasquan:

133

129

Marlboro:

1149

1122

Matawan:

404

397

Middletown:

1789

1743

Millstone Township:

222

219

Monmouth Beach:

72

71

Neptune City:

157

151

Neptune Township:

1055

1025

Ocean:

951

931

Oceanport:

161

160

Red Bank:

673

660

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

164

162

Sea Bright:

49

47

Sea Girt:

55

53

Shrewsbury Borough:

155

150

Shrewsbury Township:

30

30

Spring Lake:

64

63

Spring Lake Heights:

113

111

Tinton Falls:

476

464

Union Beach:

124

121

Upper Freehold:

176

173

Wall:

811

801

West Long Branch:

508

503

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

