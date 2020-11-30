Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 29, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
29-Nov
|
28-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
537
|
532
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
30
|
29
|
Asbury Park:
|
539
|
526
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
92
|
92
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
50
|
49
|
Belmar:
|
128
|
124
|
Bradley Beach:
|
127
|
125
|
Brielle:
|
149
|
145
|
Colts Neck:
|
293
|
286
|
Deal:
|
142
|
140
|
Eatontown:
|
567
|
560
|
Englishtown:
|
82
|
81
|
Fair Haven:
|
124
|
123
|
Farmingdale:
|
29
|
29
|
Freehold Borough:
|
646
|
635
|
Freehold Township:
|
1197
|
1179
|
Hazlet:
|
632
|
618
|
Highlands:
|
95
|
95
|
Holmdel:
|
532
|
519
|
Howell:
|
1539
|
1518
|
Interlaken:
|
31
|
31
|
Keansburg:
|
337
|
332
|
Keyport:
|
213
|
205
|
Lake Como:
|
52
|
52
|
Little Silver:
|
138
|
134
|
Loch Arbour:
|
10
|
10
|
Long Branch:
|
1397
|
1353
|
Manalapan:
|
1169
|
1148
|
Manasquan:
|
133
|
129
|
Marlboro:
|
1149
|
1122
|
Matawan:
|
404
|
397
|
Middletown:
|
1789
|
1743
|
Millstone Township:
|
222
|
219
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
72
|
71
|
Neptune City:
|
157
|
151
|
Neptune Township:
|
1055
|
1025
|
Ocean:
|
951
|
931
|
Oceanport:
|
161
|
160
|
Red Bank:
|
673
|
660
|
Roosevelt:
|
17
|
17
|
Rumson:
|
164
|
162
|
Sea Bright:
|
49
|
47
|
Sea Girt:
|
55
|
53
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
155
|
150
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
30
|
30
|
Spring Lake:
|
64
|
63
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
113
|
111
|
Tinton Falls:
|
476
|
464
|
Union Beach:
|
124
|
121
|
Upper Freehold:
|
176
|
173
|
Wall:
|
811
|
801
|
West Long Branch:
|
508
|
503
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.