Clerk Hanlon Announces the Winners of the 2020 High School Elections and Voting Video Contest

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce the First, Second, and Third Place Winners of the County Clerk’s 2020 High School Elections and Voting Video Contest. The contest’s theme related to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote and the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment which granted African American men the right to vote.

All Monmouth County high school students were encouraged to enter the contest by forming groups of no more than three (3) members to create an original video that emphasized the importance of this year’s historic milestones. Students were also invited to reflect on what having the right to vote means to them, while encouraging their peers to get out and vote on Election Day.

“The three winning videos took different visual and historical approaches to creatively encourage young people to exercise their right to vote,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I was extremely impressed by the students’ entries and commend them on a job well done.”

The First Place Winner, Tienne Yu, a junior at Biotechnology High School received a $200 gift card prize for her entry. Under the direction of her teacher, Ms. Lynn Barrett, Tienne created an inspiring video explaining the history of our voting rights, while showing how to properly cast a mail-in ballot in Monmouth County. She also involved her classmates to encourage fellow young people to participate in the democratic process.

In her video, Tienne states, “Not voting equates to silencing our own voices and suppressing the power we have been given. Voting is not only a right or privilege, but it is an obligation we have to our country today, our country tomorrow, and our country the many days after that.”

The Second Place Winners, Meredith Farrington and Leighton Van Wagner, are seniors at Trinity Hall and each received $75 gift card prizes. Under the direction of their teacher, Ms. Jennifer Havens, these young ladies created a video featuring a group of their friends to remind the younger generation how their votes can make a difference. While citing this year marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Meredith and Leighton stated, “as United States citizens, voting is the cornerstone of our Constitution…we cannot forget how lucky we are to have the right to vote, and [that] it is our civic duty to do so.”

The Third Place Winner is Natalina Leite, a junior at Saint John Vianney High School, who received a $100 gift card prize. Under the direction of her teacher, Ms. Kylie Preston, Kerry’s video was comprised of beautiful, hand-drawn and animated slides that provided an overview of the passage of both the 15th and 19th Amendments. In her video, Kerry stated, "it is especially important for you to vote if you are young because you are voting for your future, and possibly your future children in America. I hope you... go vote, for yourself, your future, and to honor those who fought to get us here."

The 2020 High School Elections and Voting Video Contest hosted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office ran from Sept. 21 to Oct. 30.

The First, Second, and Third Place Winning Videos will be incorporated into the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office voter outreach campaigns, which includes Clerk Hanlon’s visits to high schools across the County and on the office’s social media platforms and websites.

The three videos are available for viewing on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office YouTube Channel and Facebook Pages. Please visit Facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk and click on the “Videos” tab.

For questions regarding the Elections and Voting Video Contest, please call 732-431-7324, ext. 8735 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .