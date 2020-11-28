Monmouth County has 115 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 28, there are 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Nov 27-Nov Aberdeen: 532 529 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 29 29 Asbury Park: 526 521 Atlantic Highlands: 92 92 Avon-by-the-Sea: 49 49 Belmar: 124 123 Bradley Beach: 125 124 Brielle: 145 145 Colts Neck: 286 283 Deal: 140 140 Eatontown: 560 557 Englishtown: 81 81 Fair Haven: 123 121 Farmingdale: 29 29 Freehold Borough: 635 627 Freehold Township: 1179 1173 Hazlet: 618 614 Highlands: 95 94 Holmdel: 519 514 Howell: 1518 1512 Interlaken: 31 31 Keansburg: 332 331 Keyport: 205 205 Lake Como: 52 52 Little Silver: 134 133 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1353 1349 Manalapan: 1148 1144 Manasquan: 129 129 Marlboro: 1122 1115 Matawan: 397 393 Middletown: 1743 1725 Millstone Township: 219 217 Monmouth Beach: 71 71 Neptune City: 151 151 Neptune Township: 1025 1019 Ocean: 931 929 Oceanport: 160 159 Red Bank: 660 659 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 162 160 Sea Bright: 47 47 Sea Girt: 53 53 Shrewsbury Borough: 150 149 Shrewsbury Township: 30 29 Spring Lake: 63 63 Spring Lake Heights: 111 111 Tinton Falls: 464 464 Union Beach: 121 121 Upper Freehold: 173 169 Wall: 801 800 West Long Branch: 503 499 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.