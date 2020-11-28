AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 115 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 28, there are 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Nov     

27-Nov

Aberdeen:

532

529

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

29

29

Asbury Park:

526

521

Atlantic Highlands:

92

92

Avon-by-the-Sea:

49

49

Belmar:

124

123

Bradley Beach:

125

124

Brielle:

145

145

Colts Neck:

286

283

Deal:

140

140

Eatontown:

560

557

Englishtown:

81

81

Fair Haven:

123

121

Farmingdale:

29

29

Freehold Borough:

635

627

Freehold Township:

1179

1173

Hazlet:

618

614

Highlands:

95

94

Holmdel:

519

514

Howell:

1518

1512

Interlaken:

31

31

Keansburg:

332

331

Keyport:

205

205

Lake Como:

52

52

Little Silver:

134

133

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1353

1349

Manalapan:

1148

1144

Manasquan:

129

129

Marlboro:

1122

1115

Matawan:

397

393

Middletown:

1743

1725

Millstone Township:

219

217

Monmouth Beach:

71

71

Neptune City:

151

151

Neptune Township:

1025

1019

Ocean:

931

929

Oceanport:

160

159

Red Bank:

660

659

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

162

160

Sea Bright:

47

47

Sea Girt:

53

53

Shrewsbury Borough:

150

149

Shrewsbury Township:

30

29

Spring Lake:

63

63

Spring Lake Heights:

111

111

Tinton Falls:

464

464

Union Beach:

121

121

Upper Freehold:

173

169

Wall:

801

800

West Long Branch:

503

499

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.