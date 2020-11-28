Middletown School District Launches COVID-19 Dashboard and Data Hub

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - State and local data trends related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) indicate rising numbers of laboratory confirmed positive cases. Since October, the district has experienced multiple new cases that are consistently reported to our school community by email via our SchoolMessenger notification system.

These COVID-19 updates have regularly been distributed to our entire school community, regardless of which individual schools were impacted by newly confirmed positive cases.

The process by which the District will report future confirmed positive cases is changing with the launch of the MTPS COVID-19 Dashboard, a dedicated information hub for data displays, communications storage and community resources related to COVID-19.

The MTPS COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated in real time as new information is made available to the District. Future communications regarding positive laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be delivered by your building principal.

Questions about COVID-19 procedures may be directed to your building principal and nurse.