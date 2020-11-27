Monmouth County has 225 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 27, there are 225 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
27-Nov
|
26-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
529
|
522
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
29
|
29
|
Asbury Park:
|
521
|
516
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
92
|
91
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
49
|
49
|
Belmar:
|
123
|
122
|
Bradley Beach:
|
124
|
122
|
Brielle:
|
145
|
143
|
Colts Neck:
|
283
|
279
|
Deal:
|
140
|
140
|
Eatontown:
|
557
|
556
|
Englishtown:
|
81
|
80
|
Fair Haven:
|
121
|
119
|
Farmingdale:
|
29
|
28
|
Freehold Borough:
|
627
|
625
|
Freehold Township:
|
1173
|
1156
|
Hazlet:
|
614
|
610
|
Highlands:
|
94
|
92
|
Holmdel:
|
514
|
507
|
Howell:
|
1512
|
1495
|
Interlaken:
|
31
|
31
|
Keansburg:
|
331
|
331
|
Keyport:
|
205
|
201
|
Lake Como:
|
52
|
52
|
Little Silver:
|
133
|
129
|
Loch Arbour:
|
10
|
10
|
Long Branch:
|
1349
|
1333
|
Manalapan:
|
1144
|
1134
|
Manasquan:
|
129
|
129
|
Marlboro:
|
1115
|
1107
|
Matawan:
|
393
|
390
|
Middletown:
|
1725
|
1705
|
Millstone Township:
|
217
|
214
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
71
|
68
|
Neptune City:
|
151
|
147
|
Neptune Township:
|
1019
|
1012
|
Ocean:
|
929
|
917
|
Oceanport:
|
159
|
159
|
Red Bank:
|
659
|
653
|
Roosevelt:
|
17
|
17
|
Rumson:
|
160
|
153
|
Sea Bright:
|
47
|
47
|
Sea Girt:
|
53
|
51
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
149
|
140
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
29
|
28
|
Spring Lake:
|
63
|
63
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
111
|
108
|
Tinton Falls:
|
464
|
452
|
Union Beach:
|
121
|
119
|
Upper Freehold:
|
169
|
168
|
Wall:
|
800
|
787
|
West Long Branch:
|
499
|
498
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.