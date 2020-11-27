Monmouth County has 225 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 27, there are 225 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Nov 26-Nov Aberdeen: 529 522 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 29 29 Asbury Park: 521 516 Atlantic Highlands: 92 91 Avon-by-the-Sea: 49 49 Belmar: 123 122 Bradley Beach: 124 122 Brielle: 145 143 Colts Neck: 283 279 Deal: 140 140 Eatontown: 557 556 Englishtown: 81 80 Fair Haven: 121 119 Farmingdale: 29 28 Freehold Borough: 627 625 Freehold Township: 1173 1156 Hazlet: 614 610 Highlands: 94 92 Holmdel: 514 507 Howell: 1512 1495 Interlaken: 31 31 Keansburg: 331 331 Keyport: 205 201 Lake Como: 52 52 Little Silver: 133 129 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1349 1333 Manalapan: 1144 1134 Manasquan: 129 129 Marlboro: 1115 1107 Matawan: 393 390 Middletown: 1725 1705 Millstone Township: 217 214 Monmouth Beach: 71 68 Neptune City: 151 147 Neptune Township: 1019 1012 Ocean: 929 917 Oceanport: 159 159 Red Bank: 659 653 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 160 153 Sea Bright: 47 47 Sea Girt: 53 51 Shrewsbury Borough: 149 140 Shrewsbury Township: 29 28 Spring Lake: 63 63 Spring Lake Heights: 111 108 Tinton Falls: 464 452 Union Beach: 121 119 Upper Freehold: 169 168 Wall: 800 787 West Long Branch: 499 498 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.