Monmouth County has 225 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 27, there are 225 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Nov   

26-Nov

Aberdeen:

529

522

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

29

29

Asbury Park:

521

516

Atlantic Highlands:

92

91

Avon-by-the-Sea:

49

49

Belmar:

123

122

Bradley Beach:

124

122

Brielle:

145

143

Colts Neck:

283

279

Deal:

140

140

Eatontown:

557

556

Englishtown:

81

80

Fair Haven:

121

119

Farmingdale:

29

28

Freehold Borough:

627

625

Freehold Township:

1173

1156

Hazlet:

614

610

Highlands:

94

92

Holmdel:

514

507

Howell:

1512

1495

Interlaken:

31

31

Keansburg:

331

331

Keyport:

205

201

Lake Como:

52

52

Little Silver:

133

129

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1349

1333

Manalapan:

1144

1134

Manasquan:

129

129

Marlboro:

1115

1107

Matawan:

393

390

Middletown:

1725

1705

Millstone Township:

217

214

Monmouth Beach:

71

68

Neptune City:

151

147

Neptune Township:

1019

1012

Ocean:

929

917

Oceanport:

159

159

Red Bank:

659

653

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

160

153

Sea Bright:

47

47

Sea Girt:

53

51

Shrewsbury Borough:

149

140

Shrewsbury Township:

29

28

Spring Lake:

63

63

Spring Lake Heights:

111

108

Tinton Falls:

464

452

Union Beach:

121

119

Upper Freehold:

169

168

Wall:

800

787

West Long Branch:

499

498

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

