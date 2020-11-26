Monmouth County has 310 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 26, there are 310 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Nov 25-Nov Aberdeen: 522 511 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 29 29 Asbury Park: 516 510 Atlantic Highlands: 91 88 Avon-by-the-Sea: 49 48 Belmar: 122 121 Bradley Beach: 122 121 Brielle: 143 142 Colts Neck: 279 273 Deal: 140 140 Eatontown: 556 547 Englishtown: 80 80 Fair Haven: 119 115 Farmingdale: 28 28 Freehold Borough: 625 618 Freehold Township: 1156 1146 Hazlet: 610 604 Highlands: 92 90 Holmdel: 507 497 Howell: 1495 1486 Interlaken: 31 30 Keansburg: 331 323 Keyport: 201 197 Lake Como: 52 52 Little Silver: 129 128 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1333 1310 Manalapan: 1134 1125 Manasquan: 129 128 Marlboro: 1107 1092 Matawan: 390 389 Middletown: 1705 1676 Millstone Township: 214 211 Monmouth Beach: 68 68 Neptune City: 147 145 Neptune Township: 1012 1005 Ocean: 917 905 Oceanport: 159 158 Red Bank: 653 635 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 153 151 Sea Bright: 47 47 Sea Girt: 51 47 Shrewsbury Borough: 140 137 Shrewsbury Township: 28 28 Spring Lake: 63 63 Spring Lake Heights: 108 106 Tinton Falls: 452 450 Union Beach: 119 119 Upper Freehold: 168 165 Wall: 787 780 West Long Branch: 498 495 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.