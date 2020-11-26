AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 310 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 26, there are 310 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Nov   

25-Nov

Aberdeen:

522

511

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

29

29

Asbury Park:

516

510

Atlantic Highlands:

91

88

Avon-by-the-Sea:

49

48

Belmar:

122

121

Bradley Beach:

122

121

Brielle:

143

142

Colts Neck:

279

273

Deal:

140

140

Eatontown:

556

547

Englishtown:

80

80

Fair Haven:

119

115

Farmingdale:

28

28

Freehold Borough:

625

618

Freehold Township:

1156

1146

Hazlet:

610

604

Highlands:

92

90

Holmdel:

507

497

Howell:

1495

1486

Interlaken:

31

30

Keansburg:

331

323

Keyport:

201

197

Lake Como:

52

52

Little Silver:

129

128

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1333

1310

Manalapan:

1134

1125

Manasquan:

129

128

Marlboro:

1107

1092

Matawan:

390

389

Middletown:

1705

1676

Millstone Township:

214

211

Monmouth Beach:

68

68

Neptune City:

147

145

Neptune Township:

1012

1005

Ocean:

917

905

Oceanport:

159

158

Red Bank:

653

635

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

153

151

Sea Bright:

47

47

Sea Girt:

51

47

Shrewsbury Borough:

140

137

Shrewsbury Township:

28

28

Spring Lake:

63

63

Spring Lake Heights:

108

106

Tinton Falls:

452

450

Union Beach:

119

119

Upper Freehold:

168

165

Wall:

787

780

West Long Branch:

498

495

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.