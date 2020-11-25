AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 25, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Nov  

24-Nov

Aberdeen:

511

500

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

29

28

Asbury Park:

510

504

Atlantic Highlands:

88

86

Avon-by-the-Sea:

48

48

Belmar:

121

115

Bradley Beach:

121

119

Brielle:

142

140

Colts Neck:

273

264

Deal:

140

136

Eatontown:

547

542

Englishtown:

80

80

Fair Haven:

115

113

Farmingdale:

28

26

Freehold Borough:

618

605

Freehold Township:

1146

1140

Hazlet:

604

594

Highlands:

90

89

Holmdel:

497

487

Howell:

1486

1464

Interlaken:

30

28

Keansburg:

323

317

Keyport:

197

196

Lake Como:

52

51

Little Silver:

128

125

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1310

1295

Manalapan:

1125

1123

Manasquan:

128

128

Marlboro:

1092

1080

Matawan:

389

387

Middletown:

1676

1647

Millstone Township:

211

207

Monmouth Beach:

68

64

Neptune City:

145

143

Neptune Township:

1005

998

Ocean:

905

894

Oceanport:

158

152

Red Bank:

635

616

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

151

144

Sea Bright:

47

44

Sea Girt:

47

46

Shrewsbury Borough:

137

133

Shrewsbury Township:

28

27

Spring Lake:

63

62

Spring Lake Heights:

106

102

Tinton Falls:

450

444

Union Beach:

119

116

Upper Freehold:

165

161

Wall:

780

772

West Long Branch:

495

493

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.