Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 25, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
25-Nov
|
24-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
511
|
500
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
29
|
28
|
Asbury Park:
|
510
|
504
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
88
|
86
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
48
|
48
|
Belmar:
|
121
|
115
|
Bradley Beach:
|
121
|
119
|
Brielle:
|
142
|
140
|
Colts Neck:
|
273
|
264
|
Deal:
|
140
|
136
|
Eatontown:
|
547
|
542
|
Englishtown:
|
80
|
80
|
Fair Haven:
|
115
|
113
|
Farmingdale:
|
28
|
26
|
Freehold Borough:
|
618
|
605
|
Freehold Township:
|
1146
|
1140
|
Hazlet:
|
604
|
594
|
Highlands:
|
90
|
89
|
Holmdel:
|
497
|
487
|
Howell:
|
1486
|
1464
|
Interlaken:
|
30
|
28
|
Keansburg:
|
323
|
317
|
Keyport:
|
197
|
196
|
Lake Como:
|
52
|
51
|
Little Silver:
|
128
|
125
|
Loch Arbour:
|
10
|
10
|
Long Branch:
|
1310
|
1295
|
Manalapan:
|
1125
|
1123
|
Manasquan:
|
128
|
128
|
Marlboro:
|
1092
|
1080
|
Matawan:
|
389
|
387
|
Middletown:
|
1676
|
1647
|
Millstone Township:
|
211
|
207
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
68
|
64
|
Neptune City:
|
145
|
143
|
Neptune Township:
|
1005
|
998
|
Ocean:
|
905
|
894
|
Oceanport:
|
158
|
152
|
Red Bank:
|
635
|
616
|
Roosevelt:
|
17
|
17
|
Rumson:
|
151
|
144
|
Sea Bright:
|
47
|
44
|
Sea Girt:
|
47
|
46
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
137
|
133
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
28
|
27
|
Spring Lake:
|
63
|
62
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
106
|
102
|
Tinton Falls:
|
450
|
444
|
Union Beach:
|
119
|
116
|
Upper Freehold:
|
165
|
161
|
Wall:
|
780
|
772
|
West Long Branch:
|
495
|
493
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.