Monmouth County has 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 25, there are 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Nov 24-Nov Aberdeen: 511 500 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 29 28 Asbury Park: 510 504 Atlantic Highlands: 88 86 Avon-by-the-Sea: 48 48 Belmar: 121 115 Bradley Beach: 121 119 Brielle: 142 140 Colts Neck: 273 264 Deal: 140 136 Eatontown: 547 542 Englishtown: 80 80 Fair Haven: 115 113 Farmingdale: 28 26 Freehold Borough: 618 605 Freehold Township: 1146 1140 Hazlet: 604 594 Highlands: 90 89 Holmdel: 497 487 Howell: 1486 1464 Interlaken: 30 28 Keansburg: 323 317 Keyport: 197 196 Lake Como: 52 51 Little Silver: 128 125 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1310 1295 Manalapan: 1125 1123 Manasquan: 128 128 Marlboro: 1092 1080 Matawan: 389 387 Middletown: 1676 1647 Millstone Township: 211 207 Monmouth Beach: 68 64 Neptune City: 145 143 Neptune Township: 1005 998 Ocean: 905 894 Oceanport: 158 152 Red Bank: 635 616 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 151 144 Sea Bright: 47 44 Sea Girt: 47 46 Shrewsbury Borough: 137 133 Shrewsbury Township: 28 27 Spring Lake: 63 62 Spring Lake Heights: 106 102 Tinton Falls: 450 444 Union Beach: 119 116 Upper Freehold: 165 161 Wall: 780 772 West Long Branch: 495 493 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.