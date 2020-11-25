Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is reminding residents to shop and dine local this Saturday, Nov. 28, for Small Business Saturday.

“During this holiday season, my fellow Freeholders and I encourage residents to show small businesses support by shopping and dining local,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “As part of the County’s continuing effort to help small businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have developed a new Made in Monmouth interactive directory just in time for the holiday season.”

The Division of Economic Development’s Made in Monmouth team has launched an interactive vendor directory, which currently lists more than 85 Made in Monmouth vendors. Qualified vendors can register to be included in the new directory by going to www.madeinmonmouth.com. Shoppers can use the directory to find the perfect holiday gift.

Residents can also go to the Grown in Monmouth website to find local Christmas tree farms, restaurants, garden centers and more. The Grown in Monmouth program is designed to help retain and grow the County’s agriculture industry.

In addition to the Made in Monmouth initiative and Grown in Monmouth program, Monmouth County is continuing to help the small business community through the Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program.

“As of Nov. 23, more than 2,300 small businesses have been approved for the grant, which the County has paid out nearly $20 million,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Small businesses are essential to our economy and help create more jobs for County residents. I encourage any small business that has not applied to please do so as soon as possible.”

To apply for a grant, small business owners can go to www.MonmouthCountyCares.com or call 732-375-2196, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Monmouth County Division of Economic Development, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.