Monmouth County has 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 24, there are 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Nov 23-Nov Aberdeen: 500 494 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 28 28 Asbury Park: 504 497 Atlantic Highlands: 86 84 Avon-by-the-Sea: 48 47 Belmar: 115 115 Bradley Beach: 119 116 Brielle: 140 137 Colts Neck: 264 259 Deal: 136 135 Eatontown: 542 537 Englishtown: 80 80 Fair Haven: 113 113 Farmingdale: 26 26 Freehold Borough: 605 599 Freehold Township: 1140 1120 Hazlet: 594 584 Highlands: 89 87 Holmdel: 487 481 Howell: 1464 1448 Interlaken: 28 27 Keansburg: 317 312 Keyport: 196 191 Lake Como: 51 50 Little Silver: 125 124 Loch Arbour: 10 9 Long Branch: 1295 1284 Manalapan: 1123 1105 Manasquan: 128 128 Marlboro: 1080 1066 Matawan: 387 382 Middletown: 1647 1613 Millstone Township: 207 203 Monmouth Beach: 64 63 Neptune City: 143 138 Neptune Township: 998 987 Ocean: 894 885 Oceanport: 152 149 Red Bank: 616 612 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 144 140 Sea Bright: 44 41 Sea Girt: 46 46 Shrewsbury Borough: 133 131 Shrewsbury Township: 27 27 Spring Lake: 62 62 Spring Lake Heights: 102 98 Tinton Falls: 444 438 Union Beach: 116 114 Upper Freehold: 161 159 Wall: 772 765 West Long Branch: 493 489 Unknown: 0 0

