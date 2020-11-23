Monmouth County has 215 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 23, there are 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked ninth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 18,873. As of Nov. 23, there are 326 hospitalized, 41 in intensive care (ICU) and 21 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wibur Ray Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 5,369 tests, with 155 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Nov 22-Nov Aberdeen: 494 482 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 28 29 Asbury Park: 497 492 Atlantic Highlands: 84 84 Avon-by-the-Sea: 47 45 Belmar: 115 113 Bradley Beach: 116 115 Brielle: 137 137 Colts Neck: 259 257 Deal: 135 135 Eatontown: 537 532 Englishtown: 80 78 Fair Haven: 113 110 Farmingdale: 26 26 Freehold Borough: 599 596 Freehold Township: 1120 1107 Hazlet: 584 580 Highlands: 87 86 Holmdel: 481 473 Howell: 1448 1436 Interlaken: 27 26 Keansburg: 312 306 Keyport: 191 188 Lake Como: 50 50 Little Silver: 124 123 Loch Arbour: 9 9 Long Branch: 1284 1280 Manalapan: 1105 1090 Manasquan: 128 124 Marlboro: 1066 1050 Matawan: 382 376 Middletown: 1613 1579 Millstone Township: 203 200 Monmouth Beach: 63 62 Neptune City: 138 136 Neptune Township: 987 983 Ocean: 885 879 Oceanport: 149 145 Red Bank: 612 595 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 140 136 Sea Bright: 41 41 Sea Girt: 46 45 Shrewsbury Borough: 131 130 Shrewsbury Township: 27 27 Spring Lake: 62 62 Spring Lake Heights: 98 94 Tinton Falls: 438 429 Union Beach: 114 111 Upper Freehold: 159 154 Wall: 765 761 West Long Branch: 489 478 Unknown: 0 0

