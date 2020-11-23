AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 215 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 23, there are 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked ninth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 18,873. As of Nov. 23, there are 326 hospitalized, 41 in intensive care (ICU) and 21 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wibur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 5,369 tests, with 155 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Nov    

22-Nov

Aberdeen:

494

482

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

28

29

Asbury Park:

497

492

Atlantic Highlands:

84

84

Avon-by-the-Sea:

47

45

Belmar:

115

113

Bradley Beach:

116

115

Brielle:

137

137

Colts Neck:

259

257

Deal:

135

135

Eatontown:

537

532

Englishtown:

80

78

Fair Haven:

113

110

Farmingdale:

26

26

Freehold Borough:

599

596

Freehold Township:

1120

1107

Hazlet:

584

580

Highlands:

87

86

Holmdel:

481

473

Howell:

1448

1436

Interlaken:

27

26

Keansburg:

312

306

Keyport:

191

188

Lake Como:

50

50

Little Silver:

124

123

Loch Arbour:

9

9

Long Branch:

1284

1280

Manalapan:

1105

1090

Manasquan:

128

124

Marlboro:

1066

1050

Matawan:

382

376

Middletown:

1613

1579

Millstone Township:

203

200

Monmouth Beach:

63

62

Neptune City:

138

136

Neptune Township:

987

983

Ocean:

885

879

Oceanport:

149

145

Red Bank:

612

595

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

140

136

Sea Bright:

41

41

Sea Girt:

46

45

Shrewsbury Borough:

131

130

Shrewsbury Township:

27

27

Spring Lake:

62

62

Spring Lake Heights:

98

94

Tinton Falls:

438

429

Union Beach:

114

111

Upper Freehold:

159

154

Wall:

765

761

West Long Branch:

489

478

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

